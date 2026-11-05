👔 Ruston, LA Management Jobs with Multiple Construction Leadership Roles

Ruston’s building scene is busy right now, and that means solid leadership jobs for folks who like running projects and teams. Here are a few strong executive & management openings worth a look.

Employer: Lincoln Builders, Inc.

Lincoln Builders, Inc. Location: Ruston, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead commercial construction jobs across North Louisiana for a company known for quality and integrity. You’ll own the schedule, coordinate subs, drive safety and quality, and be the main face of Lincoln Builders on site.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Ruston, LA

Type: Likely Full-time (management role)

Likely (management role) Salary: Not listed

Run a local DME center where you lead the team, manage growth, and oversee finances and operations. Good fit if you like setting goals, coaching staff, and keeping a healthcare location running smoothly.

Employer: Wealth Hospitality Group / My Hospitality Hotel

Location: Ruston, LA (projects across the Southeast)

Type: Full-time, on-site, travel required

Salary: $80,000–$90,000 per year

Take charge of ground-up hotel builds (Hilton, Marriott, IHG and more) from dirt work to guest check-in. This is a hands-on field leadership role with 10+ years commercial construction experience preferred, plus potential for growth into senior superintendent or project management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Ruston’s leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.