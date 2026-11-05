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👔 Ruston, LA Management Jobs with Multiple Construction Leadership Roles
Ruston’s building scene is busy right now, and that means solid leadership jobs for folks who like running projects and teams. Here are a few strong executive & management openings worth a look.
Project Superintendent – Commercial Construction
- Employer: Lincoln Builders, Inc.
- Location: Ruston, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead commercial construction jobs across North Louisiana for a company known for quality and integrity. You’ll own the schedule, coordinate subs, drive safety and quality, and be the main face of Lincoln Builders on site.
Center Manager – Durable Medical Equipment (DME)
- Employer: Lincare
- Location: Ruston, LA
- Type: Likely Full-time (management role)
- Salary: Not listed
Run a local DME center where you lead the team, manage growth, and oversee finances and operations. Good fit if you like setting goals, coaching staff, and keeping a healthcare location running smoothly.
Construction Superintendent – Hotel Projects
- Employer: Wealth Hospitality Group / My Hospitality Hotel
- Location: Ruston, LA (projects across the Southeast)
- Type: Full-time, on-site, travel required
- Salary: $80,000–$90,000 per year
Take charge of ground-up hotel builds (Hilton, Marriott, IHG and more) from dirt work to guest check-in. This is a hands-on field leadership role with 10+ years commercial construction experience preferred, plus potential for growth into senior superintendent or project management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Ruston’s leadership roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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