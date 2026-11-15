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🐱 Gentle Rustburg Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Rustburg has some lovely cats hoping for a safe, cozy home. All of these kitties are listed with Friends of Campbell County Animal Control and start with an online application.
Faust
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Location: Friends of Campbell County Animal Control, Rustburg, VA (at the shelter)
- Adoption process: All adoptions begin with an online application on friendsofcampbellcounty.org under the Adoption Application heading.
- Contact: FOACinfo@gmail.com for questions
Faust is a handsome longhaired orange boy waiting at the shelter for his new family. If you’re looking for a fluffy adult cat, he may be the one for you.
👉 Meet Faust and apply to adopt on Adoptapet
Robinhood
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Location: Friends of Campbell County Animal Control, Rustburg, VA (at the shelter)
- Adoption process: Start with the online application at friendsofcampbellcounty.org under Adoption Application.
- Contact: FOACinfo@gmail.com for questions
Robinhood is a sleek black adult kitty looking for a fresh start. If you love classic black cats, he could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Robinhood and apply to adopt on Adoptapet
Bailey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Location: Friends of Campbell County Animal Control, Rustburg, VA (in foster care with Kendra, not at the shelter)
- Adoption process: Begin with the online application at friendsofcampbellcounty.org under Adoption Application.
- Contact: FOACinfo@gmail.com for questions
Bailey is a younger orange boy currently in foster care, not at the shelter building. An application and contact with the rescue will help you set up a meet-and-greet.
👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on Adoptapet
If you’re in or near Rustburg and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Fill out the online application first, then reach out to Friends of Campbell County Animal Control at FOACinfo@gmail.com with any questions.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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