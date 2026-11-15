Rustburg has some lovely cats hoping for a safe, cozy home. All of these kitties are listed with Friends of Campbell County Animal Control and start with an online application.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Location: Friends of Campbell County Animal Control , Rustburg, VA (at the shelter)

, Rustburg, VA (at the shelter) Adoption process: All adoptions begin with an online application on friendsofcampbellcounty.org under the Adoption Application heading.

All adoptions begin with an online application on under the heading. Contact: FOACinfo@gmail.com for questions

Faust is a handsome longhaired orange boy waiting at the shelter for his new family. If you’re looking for a fluffy adult cat, he may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Faust and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Location: Friends of Campbell County Animal Control , Rustburg, VA (at the shelter)

, Rustburg, VA (at the shelter) Adoption process: Start with the online application at friendsofcampbellcounty.org under Adoption Application .

Start with the online application at under . Contact: FOACinfo@gmail.com for questions

Robinhood is a sleek black adult kitty looking for a fresh start. If you love classic black cats, he could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Robinhood and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Location: Friends of Campbell County Animal Control , Rustburg, VA (in foster care with Kendra, not at the shelter)

, Rustburg, VA (in foster care with Kendra, not at the shelter) Adoption process: Begin with the online application at friendsofcampbellcounty.org under Adoption Application .

Begin with the online application at under . Contact: FOACinfo@gmail.com for questions

Bailey is a younger orange boy currently in foster care, not at the shelter building. An application and contact with the rescue will help you set up a meet-and-greet.

👉 Meet Bailey and apply to adopt on Adoptapet

If you’re in or near Rustburg and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Fill out the online application first, then reach out to Friends of Campbell County Animal Control at FOACinfo@gmail.com with any questions.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.