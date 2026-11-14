So many sweet dogs at Morristown Hamblen Humane Society are hoping today is the day someone chooses them. From tiny puppies to calm seniors, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan

Weight: 23.8 lbs

23.8 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Sunnie is a young tan pup who’s still growing and learning about the world. She’s at a great age for training and bonding with her new family.

👉 Meet Sunnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan

Weight: 32 lbs

32 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Skippy is a sturdy tan puppy with lots of growing left to do. He’s ready for someone who can guide him through puppyhood and beyond.

👉 Meet Skippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Blue brindle

Weight: 27.4 lbs

27.4 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Scrunchie has a striking blue brindle coat and a baby’s curiosity. She’s the perfect age to start basic manners and socialization.

👉 Meet Scrunchie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan

Weight: 29 lbs

29 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Slinky is another tan youngster from this puppy group, still small enough to carry but growing fast. He’s ready to learn what “home” means.

👉 Meet Slinky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Blue

Weight: 29 lbs

29 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Slushi sports a handsome blue coat and a puppy’s energy. He’s looking for a family who will give him time, training, and love.

👉 Meet Slushi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown brindle

Weight: 52 lbs

52 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Everly is a young adult with a beautiful brown brindle coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy.

👉 Meet Everly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan

Weight: 69.8 lbs

69.8 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Jello is a solid, tan adult boy who’s ready for a home that can handle a bigger dog and give him regular exercise and attention.

👉 Meet Jello and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan

Weight: 73 lbs

73 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Spruce is a mature tan boy who’s likely a bit calmer than a puppy, but still strong and sturdy. He’s looking for a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Spruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Senior (about 10 years)

Senior (about 10 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown with white

Weight: 38 lbs

38 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Duchess is a lovely senior girl with a brown and white coat. She’s smaller than some of the others and may be a good fit for someone wanting a calmer companion.

👉 Meet Duchess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog / Border Collie mix

Bernese Mountain Dog / Border Collie mix Age: Young (about 1 year, 1 month)

Young (about 1 year, 1 month) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/brown with white

Weight: 30.4 lbs

30.4 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Serena has a beautiful tricolor coat and is still a young dog, with lots of time to grow and learn with her new family.

👉 Meet Serena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Morristown, TN, please consider visiting Morristown Hamblen Humane Society or calling (423) 581-1494 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.