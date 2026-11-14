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🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Seniors Waiting in Morristown, TN
So many sweet dogs at Morristown Hamblen Humane Society are hoping today is the day someone chooses them. From tiny puppies to calm seniors, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.
Sunnie
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan
- Weight: 23.8 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Sunnie is a young tan pup who’s still growing and learning about the world. She’s at a great age for training and bonding with her new family.
👉 Meet Sunnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Skippy
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan
- Weight: 32 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Skippy is a sturdy tan puppy with lots of growing left to do. He’s ready for someone who can guide him through puppyhood and beyond.
👉 Meet Skippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scrunchie
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Blue brindle
- Weight: 27.4 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Scrunchie has a striking blue brindle coat and a baby’s curiosity. She’s the perfect age to start basic manners and socialization.
👉 Meet Scrunchie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Slinky
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan
- Weight: 29 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Slinky is another tan youngster from this puppy group, still small enough to carry but growing fast. He’s ready to learn what “home” means.
👉 Meet Slinky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Slushi
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Blue
- Weight: 29 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Slushi sports a handsome blue coat and a puppy’s energy. He’s looking for a family who will give him time, training, and love.
👉 Meet Slushi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Everly
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown brindle
- Weight: 52 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Everly is a young adult with a beautiful brown brindle coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy.
👉 Meet Everly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jello
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan
- Weight: 69.8 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Jello is a solid, tan adult boy who’s ready for a home that can handle a bigger dog and give him regular exercise and attention.
👉 Meet Jello and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spruce
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult (about 5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan
- Weight: 73 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Spruce is a mature tan boy who’s likely a bit calmer than a puppy, but still strong and sturdy. He’s looking for a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Spruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Duchess
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Senior (about 10 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown with white
- Weight: 38 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Duchess is a lovely senior girl with a brown and white coat. She’s smaller than some of the others and may be a good fit for someone wanting a calmer companion.
👉 Meet Duchess and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Serena
- Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog / Border Collie mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year, 1 month)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/brown with white
- Weight: 30.4 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Serena has a beautiful tricolor coat and is still a young dog, with lots of time to grow and learn with her new family.
👉 Meet Serena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Morristown, TN, please consider visiting Morristown Hamblen Humane Society or calling (423) 581-1494 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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