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🐱 Playful Kittens & Calm Senior Cats Ready in Morristown, TN
Morristown has some very sweet cats waiting for homes right now — from tiny tabby babies to a gentle senior calico. All are at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society and hoping for a safe, loving place to land.
Orange Crush
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange tabby with white
- Weight: 3.2 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
A bright little orange tabby boy with white markings, Orange Crush is still very young and growing fast. If you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Orange Crush and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Googles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange tabby
- Weight: 0.8 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Tiny Googles is an orange tabby baby just starting out in life. He’ll need a gentle home that understands young kittens and their care.
👉 Meet Googles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stinky Winky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Weight: 1.2 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Stinky Winky is a small black kitten looking for a safe place to grow up. At just over a pound, he’s still very much a baby and will do best with patient, loving people.
👉 Meet Stinky Winky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Taquito
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Grey tabby
- Weight: 0.6 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Little Taquito is a grey tabby kitten and one of the smallest of the bunch. He’ll need careful handling and a home ready for frequent meals and kitten playtime.
👉 Meet Taquito and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Doodle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Ginger tabby
- Weight: 0.8 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Doodle is a ginger tabby boy with classic orange charm in a tiny package. He’s still very young and will thrive with people who can spend time socializing and playing with him.
👉 Meet Doodle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Snicker
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange tabby
- Weight: 0.8 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Another sweet orange tabby, Snicker is a small kitten who will need a safe indoor home and lots of gentle attention as he grows.
👉 Meet Snicker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
John
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Torbie
- Weight: 0.8 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
John has a torbie coat (a mix of tabby and tortoiseshell markings), giving him a very unique look. He’s still tiny and will need a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet John and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jimmy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Grey tabby
- Weight: 1.0 lb
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Jimmy is a grey tabby kitten with soft stripes and a small frame. He’s ready to learn what it means to be a beloved house cat.
👉 Meet Jimmy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Frida
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Senior (about 8 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico
- Weight: 6.8 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Frida is a lovely calico senior with a medium-length coat. At around 8 years old, she’s past the wild kitten stage and may be a good fit for someone wanting a calmer companion.
👉 Meet Frida and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Krampus
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: 7.2 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Krampus is a black and white adult cat, a nice middle ground between kitten and senior. He’s old enough to have settled a bit but still young and active.
👉 Meet Krampus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nell
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Weight: 4.2 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Nell is a petite black adult cat. At around 4 years old, she may be a good choice for someone wanting a companion who’s already past the baby stage.
👉 Meet Nell and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Janice
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Weight: 6.2 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Janice is a brown tabby adult with classic stripes. At about 2 years old, she’s young but full-grown, which can make it easier to know her size and general energy level.
👉 Meet Janice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lunahaze
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (about 7 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tabby with torbie markings
- Weight: 1.6 lbs
- Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society
- Contact: (423) 581-1494
Lunahaze is a fluffy tabby/torbie kitten with a long coat and striking markings. She’ll need regular brushing as she grows and a family ready for kitten antics.
👉 Meet Lunahaze and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family in Morristown, TN, please call Morristown Hamblen Humane Society at (423) 581-1494 to ask about these cats, or click through to their listings to start an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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