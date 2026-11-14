Morristown has some very sweet cats waiting for homes right now — from tiny tabby babies to a gentle senior calico. All are at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society and hoping for a safe, loving place to land.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 10 weeks)

Baby (about 10 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby with white

Orange tabby with white Weight: 3.2 lbs

3.2 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

A bright little orange tabby boy with white markings, Orange Crush is still very young and growing fast. If you’re ready for kitten energy and cuddles, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Orange Crush and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)

Baby (about 6 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby

Orange tabby Weight: 0.8 lbs

0.8 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Tiny Googles is an orange tabby baby just starting out in life. He’ll need a gentle home that understands young kittens and their care.

👉 Meet Googles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)

Baby (about 6 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Weight: 1.2 lbs

1.2 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Stinky Winky is a small black kitten looking for a safe place to grow up. At just over a pound, he’s still very much a baby and will do best with patient, loving people.

👉 Meet Stinky Winky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)

Baby (about 6 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Grey tabby

Grey tabby Weight: 0.6 lbs

0.6 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Little Taquito is a grey tabby kitten and one of the smallest of the bunch. He’ll need careful handling and a home ready for frequent meals and kitten playtime.

👉 Meet Taquito and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)

Baby (about 6 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Ginger tabby

Ginger tabby Weight: 0.8 lbs

0.8 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Doodle is a ginger tabby boy with classic orange charm in a tiny package. He’s still very young and will thrive with people who can spend time socializing and playing with him.

👉 Meet Doodle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)

Baby (about 6 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange tabby

Orange tabby Weight: 0.8 lbs

0.8 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Another sweet orange tabby, Snicker is a small kitten who will need a safe indoor home and lots of gentle attention as he grows.

👉 Meet Snicker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)

Baby (about 6 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Torbie

Torbie Weight: 0.8 lbs

0.8 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

John has a torbie coat (a mix of tabby and tortoiseshell markings), giving him a very unique look. He’s still tiny and will need a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet John and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 6 weeks)

Baby (about 6 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Grey tabby

Grey tabby Weight: 1.0 lb

1.0 lb Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Jimmy is a grey tabby kitten with soft stripes and a small frame. He’s ready to learn what it means to be a beloved house cat.

👉 Meet Jimmy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Senior (about 8 years)

Senior (about 8 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico

Calico Weight: 6.8 lbs

6.8 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Frida is a lovely calico senior with a medium-length coat. At around 8 years old, she’s past the wild kitten stage and may be a good fit for someone wanting a calmer companion.

👉 Meet Frida and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: 7.2 lbs

7.2 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Krampus is a black and white adult cat, a nice middle ground between kitten and senior. He’s old enough to have settled a bit but still young and active.

👉 Meet Krampus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Weight: 4.2 lbs

4.2 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Nell is a petite black adult cat. At around 4 years old, she may be a good choice for someone wanting a companion who’s already past the baby stage.

👉 Meet Nell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Weight: 6.2 lbs

6.2 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Janice is a brown tabby adult with classic stripes. At about 2 years old, she’s young but full-grown, which can make it easier to know her size and general energy level.

👉 Meet Janice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (about 7 weeks)

Baby (about 7 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tabby with torbie markings

Tabby with torbie markings Weight: 1.6 lbs

1.6 lbs Shelter: Morristown Hamblen Humane Society

Contact: (423) 581-1494

Lunahaze is a fluffy tabby/torbie kitten with a long coat and striking markings. She’ll need regular brushing as she grows and a family ready for kitten antics.

👉 Meet Lunahaze and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family in Morristown, TN, please call Morristown Hamblen Humane Society at (423) 581-1494 to ask about these cats, or click through to their listings to start an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.