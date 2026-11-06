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🐶 Playful Poodle Mix Dogs Ready for Adoption in Russellville
Looking for a sweet new friend in Russellville, KY? These adoptable dogs are waiting at a local rescue for someone to love them and help them blossom.
All dogs below are from Best Friends Animal Rescue in Russellville. Adoption fee for each is $300. To ask about any pup, call (270) 772-2919.
Onyx
- Breed: Cocker Spaniel / Miniature Poodle mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Personality: A great little girl who can be shy at first, but once she warms up, she’ll be your best friend. She gets along great with other dogs, so she may do well in a home with canine buddies.
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Best Friends Animal Rescue – (270) 772-2919
👉 Meet Onyx and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sugar
- Breed: Cocker Spaniel / Miniature Poodle mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Personality: A shy girl at first, but she warms up with a little time and kindness. She loves other dogs and is described as a great girl by her rescuers.
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Best Friends Animal Rescue – (270) 772-2919
👉 Meet Sugar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Benji
- Breed: Cocker Spaniel / Miniature Poodle mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female (listed as female in the rescue posting)
- Color: Tricolor – tan/brown, black & white
- Personality: This little one is very sweet, always happy, and loves attention. A great match for someone who wants a cheerful, people-focused pup.
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Best Friends Animal Rescue – (270) 772-2919
👉 Meet Benji and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pomzie
- Breed: Pomeranian / Poodle (Toy or Teacup) mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Personality: This little guy can be shy, but he warms up quickly once he feels safe. He does well with other dogs, and a fenced yard is a plus for his safety and playtime.
- Adoption Fee: $300
- Shelter: Best Friends Animal Rescue – (270) 772-2919
👉 Meet Pomzie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Russellville, KY and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Best Friends Animal Rescue or calling (270) 772-2919 to learn more about these pups. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.