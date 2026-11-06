🐶 Playful Poodle Mix Dogs Ready for Adoption in Russellville

Looking for a sweet new friend in Russellville, KY? These adoptable dogs are waiting at a local rescue for someone to love them and help them blossom.

All dogs below are from Best Friends Animal Rescue in Russellville. Adoption fee for each is $300. To ask about any pup, call (270) 772-2919.

Breed: Cocker Spaniel / Miniature Poodle mix

Cocker Spaniel / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Personality: A great little girl who can be shy at first , but once she warms up, she’ll be your best friend . She gets along great with other dogs , so she may do well in a home with canine buddies.

A who can be , but once she warms up, she’ll be . She , so she may do well in a home with canine buddies. Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Best Friends Animal Rescue – (270) 772-2919

👉 Meet Onyx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cocker Spaniel / Miniature Poodle mix

Cocker Spaniel / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Personality: A shy girl at first , but she warms up with a little time and kindness. She loves other dogs and is described as a great girl by her rescuers.

A , but she with a little time and kindness. She and is described as a by her rescuers. Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Best Friends Animal Rescue – (270) 772-2919

👉 Meet Sugar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cocker Spaniel / Miniature Poodle mix

Cocker Spaniel / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female (listed as female in the rescue posting)

Female (listed as female in the rescue posting) Color: Tricolor – tan/brown, black & white

Tricolor – tan/brown, black & white Personality: This little one is very sweet , always happy , and loves attention . A great match for someone who wants a cheerful, people-focused pup.

This , , and . A great match for someone who wants a cheerful, people-focused pup. Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Best Friends Animal Rescue – (270) 772-2919

👉 Meet Benji and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pomeranian / Poodle (Toy or Teacup) mix

Pomeranian / Poodle (Toy or Teacup) mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Personality: This little guy can be shy , but he warms up quickly once he feels safe. He does well with other dogs , and a fenced yard is a plus for his safety and playtime.

This little guy can be , but he once he feels safe. He , and a for his safety and playtime. Adoption Fee: $300

Shelter: Best Friends Animal Rescue – (270) 772-2919

👉 Meet Pomzie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Russellville, KY and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Best Friends Animal Rescue or calling (270) 772-2919 to learn more about these pups. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.