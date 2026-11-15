Russellville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both local pros and travelers. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or pharmacy, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , nights (12‑hr shifts)

, 13 weeks, , nights (12‑hr shifts) Estimated Pay: $1,725 per week

This ICU travel RN role is great if you want strong pay, night shifts, and full travel perks like day‑one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and license reimbursement.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Russellville, AR (Outpatient)

(Outpatient) Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , days (8‑hr shifts)

, 13 weeks, , days (8‑hr shifts) Estimated Pay: $2,307 per week

Outpatient PT travelers who live 50+ miles away can snag this contract with steady daytime hours and a travel stipend for those who qualify.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Russellville, AR (Retail pharmacy)

(Retail pharmacy) Type: Full Time , ~ 40 hrs/week

, ~ Pay Range: $60.00 – $73.00 per hour

A stable staff pharmacist role with CVS, focused on patient care, immunizations, and leading the pharmacy team, plus a full benefits package and bonus eligibility. Application window is expected to be open until 02/28/2027.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Travel ICU RN

This ICU travel RN spot is ideal if you want one recruiter, no mid‑contract pay cuts, license reimbursement, and access to assignments across multiple health systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.