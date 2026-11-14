Russellville’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local favorites hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, do demos, ring up sales, and keep the store looking great. Good fit if you love beauty, enjoy talking with people, and can work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location (not listed)

Daytime role helping customers pick flooring and other home improvement items, stocking shelves, and sometimes loading merchandise. Comes with access to health benefits, 401(k) with company match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Arkansas

Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the store when managers are away: open/close, handle deposits, run the register, and guide staff and volunteers. Good for someone with retail experience who wants a step up in responsibility and doesn’t mind a fast-paced, physical job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.