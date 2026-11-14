Russellville’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local shops are worth a look.

Employer: MAHLE

MAHLE Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the lines running at a global automotive supplier focused on new tech and cleaner engines. You’ll install, troubleshoot, and repair production and facility equipment, working with PLC/CNC controls, hydraulics, and pneumatics in a modern manufacturing environment.

Employer: Aqua Contour Cutting Inc (ACC)

Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Run laser or press machines at a growing sheet metal fabrication shop with weekday hours and a set schedule. Role comes with on-the-job training, benefits (health, dental, vision, life, retirement), PTO, and room to move up if you like metal work and precision.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good local plant jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.