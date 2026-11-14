Russellville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both permanent doctors and short-term travel roles.

Here are several medical openings worth a look:

Employer: DayToDay Health

DayToDay Health Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Provide full OB/GYN care in an established practice with a strong referral base, advanced maternity services, and robotic surgery. Work with experienced clinical and admin teams in a patient-centered setting.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Mental Health Association of Rochester Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Community hospital role covering a wide range of elective and emergency general surgery. Mix of inpatient and outpatient work with a focus on quality, safety, and team-based care.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Alpha Home Health and Hospice Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Join a growing multispecialty team providing general GI care. Handle inpatient and outpatient evaluations, procedures, and follow-up with strong support staff.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,307 per week (package based on 8-hr day shifts; stipend subject to confirmation)

(package based on 8-hr day shifts; stipend subject to confirmation) Outpatient PT contract with day shifts (around 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.). Must live 50+ miles from the facility to qualify for travel stipends and related benefits.

Employer: Lifepoint Health®

Lifepoint Health® Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,541 per week

Higher-paying PT travel role with 8-hour day shifts. Good fit if you want solid weekly pay and a set daytime schedule.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.