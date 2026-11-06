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Russellville
🏥 Russellville, AR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
8 days ago
Russellville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in hospitals, home health, and travel therapy. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit for you here.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,307/week (Outpatient)
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Russellville, AR (must live 50+ miles away to qualify as travel)
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift (7:00–3:30)
- Pay: $2,307 per week (with tax-free stipend portion, subject to confirmation)
- Why it’s appealing: Outpatient setting with steady daytime hours and a clear 13-week timeline—good for PTs wanting strong weekly pay and travel experience.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Behavioral Health, FT Nights
- Employer: Saint Mary’s Regional Health System
- Location: Russellville, AR
- Type: Full-time, Night shift
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s appealing: Work on a dedicated behavioral health team (ages 18–64) in a 170-bed community hospital, using your LPN skills to provide direct psych and medical care with strong team support.
Occupational Therapist – Home Health
- Employer: Optum / Elite Home Health (LHC Group)
- Location: Russellville, AR
- Type: Full-time, Home Health
- Pay Range: $75,998 – $113,997 annual total cash target, $36.54 – $54.81/hr, $43.85 – $65.77 per visit point
- Why it’s appealing: Mix of per-visit and hourly pay, working one-on-one with patients at home, backed by a large national organization with benefits and growth paths.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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