🏥 Russellville, AR Healthcare: Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Russellville’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospital, clinic, and in‑home roles are all hiring. Good mix of flexible PRN shifts, steady part‑time, and high‑pay travel contracts.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® / Saint Mary's Regional Health System

Lifepoint Health® / Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus

Schedule: Fri–Sun, 8:00am–8:30pm, rotating call

Work in a fast‑paced acute care setting doing diagnostic imaging across all age groups. Strong benefits, tuition and loan assistance, 401(k) match, and lots of professional development support.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in Russellville, AR

Facility in Type: Travel / 13-week assignment

Pay: $2,243 per week (40 hrs, 8‑hr day shifts) Evaluate and treat patients while enjoying day‑one medical, dental, and vision, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and strong recruiter support. New grads are welcome to apply.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Russellville, AR (Inpatient Therapy)

(Inpatient Therapy) Type: Travel / 13-week assignment

Pay: $2,274 per week (40 hrs, 8‑hr day shifts) Inpatient PT contract with a focus on mobility, pain reduction, and function. Comes with a $600 travel bonus, day‑one health insurance, PTO that starts accruing on day one, guaranteed stipend if called off, and extra‑hours bonus.

Employer: Saint Mary's Regional Health System

Location: 1808 W Main St, Russellville, AR 72801

Type: PRN / Various shifts Support a patient‑centered behavioral health unit with ADLs, observation, crisis intervention, and safety monitoring. High‑school diploma required; CNA and 6 months psych/mental health experience preferred, plus strong benefits even for part‑time.

Employer: Saint Mary's Regional Health System

Location: Russellville, AR

Type: PRN / Variable shifts Provide respiratory care from neonatal to older adults, including diagnostics, codes, and patient education. Requires an Associate’s in Respiratory Therapy and state CRT or RRT license, with tuition help, wellness perks, and career‑growth programs.

Employer: IGH Homecare & Concierge Solutions

Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $11.00–$13.00 per hour Hands‑on caregiving in clients’ homes—ADLs, companionship, meal prep, and safety checks. Great fit if you’re reliable, have at least 1 year of caregiving experience, and want a flexible schedule serving local seniors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Russellville tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.