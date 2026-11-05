🛒 Russellville, AR Retail Roundup: Multiple Part-Time Openings

Russellville has some solid part-time retail spots hiring right now, great if you want flexible hours and steady customer-facing work.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)

Front-of-store role where you run the register, help with self-checkout, and keep the checkout area moving. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, employee stock purchase plan, and a 10% associate discount for eligible associates.

Employer: Hibbett

Location: Russellville, AR (Valley Park Centre)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.10/hour

Help customers find the right gear, hit sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp. Good fit if you like a fast-paced, sports/retail vibe and want to build sales and customer service skills.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay (exact rate not listed)

Work in the country store side helping guests pick out gifts, snacks, and décor. Offers weekly pay, same-day pay access, health insurance eligibility for part-timers, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and 35% discount on food and retail items.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good part-time spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.