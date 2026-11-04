🏥 Russellville AR Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Travel Roles

Russellville’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially for nurses, therapists, and EMS pros. Here are several solid options, from local hospital roles to high-paying travel gigs.

Employer: Saint Mary's Regional Health System

Saint Mary's Regional Health System Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Full-time, Days, 3x12s

Salary: Not listed

This Med-Surg LPN role is on a busy, team-focused unit in a 170-bed Level III Trauma Center. Good fit if you want strong benefits, tuition help, and room to grow within the Lifepoint Health network.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 Days

Estimated Pay: ~$2,051/week

Travel PT contract with a 3x12 schedule and detailed per diem breakdown. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing allowance, and weekly direct deposit.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Estimated Pay: ~$2,176/week

Inpatient hospital PT role with standard 8-hour shifts. Good option if you prefer a traditional 40-hour week and want a hospital-based setting.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Estimated Pay: ~$2,205/week

Outpatient PT contract starting 11/09/2026, ideal if you like a clinic-style setting and steady daytime hours.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 Days

Estimated Pay: ~$2,259/week

Higher-paying PT contract with 5x8 day shifts and a clear breakdown of wages vs. stipends. Includes 401(k) match, housing allowance, and weekly pay.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days

Estimated Pay: ~$2,240/week

Inpatient PT role with a big national agency that offers 401(k) and referral bonuses. Good if you want strong recruiter support and future travel options.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 8-hr days

Estimated Pay: ~$2,565/week

Cath Lab RN contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) plus housing options and license reimbursement. Great for experienced cardiac nurses who like high-acuity work.

Employer: Springboard Health

Springboard Health Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days

Estimated Pay: ~$2,675/week

Cath Lab tech role assisting with caths, angioplasties, and device implants. Strong choice for allied professionals wanting top-end weekly pay in a cardiac setting.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Full-time / Travel

Salary: Competitive hourly + tax-free stipend (if eligible)

Travel PT program where you stay with one company and one recruiter across assignments. Highlights include no mid-contract pay cuts, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses up to $1,000.

Employer: Pinnacle In-Home Care

Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Pay: $11–$13/hour

Home care role helping clients with personal care, meals, errands, dementia and hospice support. Offers weekly direct deposit, flexible schedules, digital clock-in, and free PCA training if you’re just getting started.

Employer: Survival Flight

Location: Russellville, AR

Type: Part-time (listed as full-time in description, verify with employer)

Salary: Not listed

Air medical paramedic role with a large, accredited flight service. Best for experienced Arkansas paramedics (3+ years EMS) who want to move into critical care transport with strong benefits.

Employer: Saint Mary's Regional Health System

Location: Russellville, AR

Type: PRN, Weekends May Vary

Salary: Not listed

Support the ED team with clerical work, monitoring, and basic patient care in a Level III Trauma Center. Good fit if you’re a CNA/EMT/Paramedic (preferred) wanting hospital experience and flexible PRN hours.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while it’s fresh—travel and hospital roles can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.