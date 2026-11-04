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Russellville
🏥 Russellville AR Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Travel Roles
3 days ago
Russellville’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially for nurses, therapists, and EMS pros. Here are several solid options, from local hospital roles to high-paying travel gigs.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Med-Surg (Days, 3x12s)
- Employer: Saint Mary's Regional Health System
- Location: Russellville, AR
- Type: Full-time, Days, 3x12s
- Salary: Not listed
This Med-Surg LPN role is on a busy, team-focused unit in a 170-bed Level III Trauma Center. Good fit if you want strong benefits, tuition help, and room to grow within the Lifepoint Health network.
Travel Physical Therapist – ~$2,051/week (3x12s)
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Russellville, AR
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 Days
- Estimated Pay: ~$2,051/week
Travel PT contract with a 3x12 schedule and detailed per diem breakdown. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, housing allowance, and weekly direct deposit.
Travel Physical Therapist – Hospital – ~$2,176/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Russellville, AR
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
- Estimated Pay: ~$2,176/week
Inpatient hospital PT role with standard 8-hour shifts. Good option if you prefer a traditional 40-hour week and want a hospital-based setting.
Travel Outpatient Physical Therapist – ~$2,205/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Russellville, AR
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
- Estimated Pay: ~$2,205/week
Outpatient PT contract starting 11/09/2026, ideal if you like a clinic-style setting and steady daytime hours.
Travel Physical Therapist – ~$2,259/week (5x8s)
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Russellville, AR
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5x8 Days
- Estimated Pay: ~$2,259/week
Higher-paying PT contract with 5x8 day shifts and a clear breakdown of wages vs. stipends. Includes 401(k) match, housing allowance, and weekly pay.
Travel Inpatient Physical Therapist – ~$2,240/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Russellville, AR
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days
- Estimated Pay: ~$2,240/week
Inpatient PT role with a big national agency that offers 401(k) and referral bonuses. Good if you want strong recruiter support and future travel options.
Travel Cardiac Cath Lab RN – ~$2,565/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Russellville, AR
- Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 8-hr days
- Estimated Pay: ~$2,565/week
Cath Lab RN contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) plus housing options and license reimbursement. Great for experienced cardiac nurses who like high-acuity work.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – ~$2,675/week
- Employer: Springboard Health
- Location: Russellville, AR
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days
- Estimated Pay: ~$2,675/week
Cath Lab tech role assisting with caths, angioplasties, and device implants. Strong choice for allied professionals wanting top-end weekly pay in a cardiac setting.
Travel Physical Therapist – Vibra Travels
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Russellville, AR
- Type: Full-time / Travel
- Salary: Competitive hourly + tax-free stipend (if eligible)
Travel PT program where you stay with one company and one recruiter across assignments. Highlights include no mid-contract pay cuts, license reimbursement, and referral bonuses up to $1,000.
Caregiver / CNA / PCA – In-Home Care
- Employer: Pinnacle In-Home Care
- Location: Russellville, AR
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract
- Pay: $11–$13/hour
Home care role helping clients with personal care, meals, errands, dementia and hospice support. Offers weekly direct deposit, flexible schedules, digital clock-in, and free PCA training if you’re just getting started.
Flight Paramedic (Part-Time Base in Russellville)
- Employer: Survival Flight
- Location: Russellville, AR
- Type: Part-time (listed as full-time in description, verify with employer)
- Salary: Not listed
Air medical paramedic role with a large, accredited flight service. Best for experienced Arkansas paramedics (3+ years EMS) who want to move into critical care transport with strong benefits.
Emergency Services Technician – PRN/Weekends
- Employer: Saint Mary's Regional Health System
- Location: Russellville, AR
- Type: PRN, Weekends May Vary
- Salary: Not listed
Support the ED team with clerical work, monitoring, and basic patient care in a Level III Trauma Center. Good fit if you’re a CNA/EMT/Paramedic (preferred) wanting hospital experience and flexible PRN hours.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply while it’s fresh—travel and hospital roles can move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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