🏥 Russellville, AL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week

Russellville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level caregiving to leadership and RN roles. If you want steady work helping patients close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Location: Russellville, AL (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: FULL-TIME or PART-TIME

FULL-TIME or PART-TIME Salary: Not listed

Entry-level caregiving with flexible hours and daily pay for select positions. You’ll help with personal care, light housekeeping, meals, and errands, with healthcare benefits, travel reimbursement, and direct deposit.

Employer: Russellville Hospital

Location: Russellville, AL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role running the hospital pharmacy, from medication safety and policy to staffing and budgeting. Comes with a full benefits package including 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Hospice of North Alabama (Adoration Health)

(Adoration Health) Office Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Coverage Area: Franklin County (including Russellville, AL)

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm

Salary: Not listed

Field RN role providing 1:1 hospice care in patients’ homes with a steady weekday schedule. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, mileage reimbursement, and tuition discounts/reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in this area tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.