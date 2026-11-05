🛒 Russell Springs KY Retail Jobs with Multiple Flexible Openings

Russell Springs has a few solid customer-facing roles open right now, with both steady hours and flexible side-gig options. If you like talking to people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Russell Springs, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Front-of-store role where you run the register, help customers find what they need, and keep shelves stocked and tidy. Good fit if you want steady hours, benefits, and like staying busy with a mix of customer service, light cleaning, and basic store operations.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Russell Springs, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Benefits (with ~30 hours/week): Health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), training programs, flexible hours

Same core duties as full-time—greeting customers, running the register, stocking, and helping in photo and online order pickup—but with more flexible hours. Nice option if you want benefits without a full 40-hour week.

Employer: RDSolutions / RetailData

Location: Russell Springs, KY (local stores in your area)

Type: Part-time, flexible schedule

Pay: Productivity-based with a guaranteed minimum (exact rate not listed)

You visit local retail stores and use a phone app to record prices, promotions, and product displays, then upload the data from home. Good for independent workers who want to set their own schedule, earn mileage reimbursement, and pick up extra income around other commitments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find the schedule or benefits are a better fit than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.