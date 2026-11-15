Looking for a friendly feline to join your family in the Ruskin area? These adoptable cats are full of love, purrs, and personality, and they’re all waiting for a safe, happy home.

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown and black tabby with white markings

Brown and black tabby with white markings Personality: Hand-raised since 2 weeks old, very sweet, nonstop purrs, playful, loves attention and fun

Hand-raised since 2 weeks old, very sweet, nonstop purrs, playful, loves attention and fun Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Full of Cattitude Inc

Phone: (727) 209-7450

Candy has grown up knowing nothing but love and human care, and it shows in how affectionate and people-focused he is. If you want a social, cuddly kitten who also loves to play and explore, Candy could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Candy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown and black tabby with white

Brown and black tabby with white Personality: Hand-raised since 2 weeks old, very affectionate, nonstop purrer, playful, curious, full of kitten energy

Hand-raised since 2 weeks old, very affectionate, nonstop purrer, playful, curious, full of kitten energy Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Full of Cattitude Inc

Phone: (727) 209-7450

Corn is a little lovebug who adores people and playtime. With his big personality and constant purrs, he’ll bring a lot of joy and fun to his new home.

👉 Meet Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Personality: Very sweet and affectionate, gets along well with other cats, matches both high-energy kittens and calmer cats, loves attention from people

Very sweet and affectionate, gets along well with other cats, matches both high-energy kittens and calmer cats, loves attention from people Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Full of Cattitude Inc

Phone: (727) 209-7450

Where to meet her: PetSmart Adoption Center, 1051 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL

Lacie is a gentle, social girl who fits in well with many types of cats and enjoys human company just as much. She’s a great choice for a home that already has cats or for someone who wants a friendly companion.

👉 Meet Lacie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Adoptable Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: Sweet, loves to snuggle, playful, enjoys toys (especially springs and balls), likes playing with her siblings

Sweet, loves to snuggle, playful, enjoys toys (especially springs and balls), likes playing with her siblings Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Full of Cattitude Inc

Phone: (727) 209-7450

Where to meet her: PetSmart Adoption Center, 7777 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg, FL

Moxie is a cuddly, fun kitten who enjoys both lap time and active play. If you want a snuggler who will also chase toys around the house, she may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Moxie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Ruskin, FL or the surrounding area, consider visiting these cats in person or filling out an online adoption application through Full of Cattitude Inc. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.