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🐱 Playful, Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Ruskin, FL
Looking for a friendly feline to join your family in the Ruskin area? These adoptable cats are full of love, purrs, and personality, and they’re all waiting for a safe, happy home.
Candy
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown and black tabby with white markings
- Personality: Hand-raised since 2 weeks old, very sweet, nonstop purrs, playful, loves attention and fun
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Full of Cattitude Inc
- Phone: (727) 209-7450
Candy has grown up knowing nothing but love and human care, and it shows in how affectionate and people-focused he is. If you want a social, cuddly kitten who also loves to play and explore, Candy could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Candy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Corn
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown and black tabby with white
- Personality: Hand-raised since 2 weeks old, very affectionate, nonstop purrer, playful, curious, full of kitten energy
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Full of Cattitude Inc
- Phone: (727) 209-7450
Corn is a little lovebug who adores people and playtime. With his big personality and constant purrs, he’ll bring a lot of joy and fun to his new home.
👉 Meet Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lacie
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Personality: Very sweet and affectionate, gets along well with other cats, matches both high-energy kittens and calmer cats, loves attention from people
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Full of Cattitude Inc
- Phone: (727) 209-7450
- Where to meet her: PetSmart Adoption Center, 1051 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL
Lacie is a gentle, social girl who fits in well with many types of cats and enjoys human company just as much. She’s a great choice for a home that already has cats or for someone who wants a friendly companion.
👉 Meet Lacie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moxie
- Status: Adoptable
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Personality: Sweet, loves to snuggle, playful, enjoys toys (especially springs and balls), likes playing with her siblings
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Full of Cattitude Inc
- Phone: (727) 209-7450
- Where to meet her: PetSmart Adoption Center, 7777 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N., St. Petersburg, FL
Moxie is a cuddly, fun kitten who enjoys both lap time and active play. If you want a snuggler who will also chase toys around the house, she may be the one for you.
👉 Meet Moxie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Ruskin, FL or the surrounding area, consider visiting these cats in person or filling out an online adoption application through Full of Cattitude Inc. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.