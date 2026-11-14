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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Rushville, IN
Looking for a new feline friend in Rushville, Indiana? These adoptable cats at Rushville Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Andromeda
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Personality: Described as a typical playful kitten – full of energy and fun
- Adoption fee: $140 (before any discounts)
- Shelter: Rushville Animal Shelter
- Phone: (765) 932-4754
Andromeda is a young, active kitten who will do best with a family ready for playtime and toys galore.
👉 Meet Andromeda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Adonis
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $140 (before any discounts)
- Shelter: Rushville Animal Shelter
- Phone: (765) 932-4754
Adonis is another young kitten at Rushville Animal Shelter. The shelter notes that they offer discounts for Rush County residents, military, seniors, and for adopting two cats together, so she may be a great choice if you’re thinking about a pair.
👉 Meet Adonis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tawnie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 1 year old)
- Gender: Female
- Coloring: Buff tiger
- Personality: Loving, affectionate, and very into attention
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Rushville Animal Shelter
- Phone: (765) 932-4754
Tawnie is a sweet, people-focused young cat who enjoys giving and getting affection. If you want a cat who really wants to be part of your daily life, she may be a great match.
👉 Meet Tawnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Story
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $140 (before any discounts)
- Shelter: Rushville Animal Shelter
- Phone: (765) 932-4754
Story is a fluffy little kitten with a longer coat, perfect for someone who loves a soft, cuddly look. The shelter notes they offer discounts for local residents, military, seniors (for pets over 3), and for adopting two cats together.
👉 Meet Story and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toffee
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 13 weeks old
- Gender: Female
- Coloring: Orange tabby
- Personality: Described as a “little orange sweetheart”
- Adoption fee: $140
- Shelter: Rushville Animal Shelter
- Phone: (765) 932-4754
Toffee is a young orange tabby kitten with a sweet nature, ready to bring some sunshine into her new home.
👉 Meet Toffee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Rushville Animal Shelter at (765) 932-4754 or click through to their listings to learn more and apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Rushville, IN can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.