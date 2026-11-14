Looking for a new feline friend in Rushville, Indiana? These adoptable cats at Rushville Animal Shelter are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Personality: Described as a typical playful kitten – full of energy and fun

Described as a – full of energy and fun Adoption fee: $140 (before any discounts)

(before any discounts) Shelter: Rushville Animal Shelter

Phone: (765) 932-4754

Andromeda is a young, active kitten who will do best with a family ready for playtime and toys galore.

👉 Meet Andromeda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $140 (before any discounts)

(before any discounts) Shelter: Rushville Animal Shelter

Phone: (765) 932-4754

Adonis is another young kitten at Rushville Animal Shelter. The shelter notes that they offer discounts for Rush County residents, military, seniors, and for adopting two cats together, so she may be a great choice if you’re thinking about a pair.

👉 Meet Adonis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year old)

Young (about 1 year old) Gender: Female

Female Coloring: Buff tiger

Buff tiger Personality: Loving, affectionate, and very into attention

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Rushville Animal Shelter

Phone: (765) 932-4754

Tawnie is a sweet, people-focused young cat who enjoys giving and getting affection. If you want a cat who really wants to be part of your daily life, she may be a great match.

👉 Meet Tawnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $140 (before any discounts)

(before any discounts) Shelter: Rushville Animal Shelter

Phone: (765) 932-4754

Story is a fluffy little kitten with a longer coat, perfect for someone who loves a soft, cuddly look. The shelter notes they offer discounts for local residents, military, seniors (for pets over 3), and for adopting two cats together.

👉 Meet Story and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 13 weeks old

About 13 weeks old Gender: Female

Female Coloring: Orange tabby

Orange tabby Personality: Described as a “little orange sweetheart”

Described as a Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: Rushville Animal Shelter

Phone: (765) 932-4754

Toffee is a young orange tabby kitten with a sweet nature, ready to bring some sunshine into her new home.

👉 Meet Toffee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Rushville Animal Shelter at (765) 932-4754 or click through to their listings to learn more and apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Rushville, IN can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.