📅 Craft with the Heritage Fiber Guild at Rush City Library

Bring your own project and hang out with other crafters at the Rush City Public Library.

The Heritage Fiber Guild meets on the first and third Thursday of each month from 12:00–3:00pm. The date listed here is Thursday, November 5, 2026, 12:00–3:00pm (Central Time).

Bring your own fiber or paper arts project and supplies (knitting, crochet, quilting, card-making, etc.) and work on it alongside a friendly group. All skill levels are welcome, and no registration is required.

The group also offers hands-on craft classes once per quarter. Watch the library’s events calendar and in-library flyers for those special sessions.

Recommended for adults and seniors.