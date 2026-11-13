Rumford’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid openings for both hands-on caregivers and physicians. If you want to stay local and still grow your career, these are worth a look.

Employer: Central Maine Healthcare (Rumford Community Home)

Central Maine Healthcare (Rumford Community Home) Location: Rumford, ME

Type: Part-time, day shift (8-hour shifts)

Pay: $25.00–$26.00/hour

Work in skilled nursing, giving meds under RN supervision, taking vitals, and helping residents with daily activities. Great fit if you’re a CNA with Medication certification looking for steady daytime hours and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Central Maine Healthcare (Rumford Community Home)

Central Maine Healthcare (Rumford Community Home) Location: Rumford, ME

Type: Per diem, variable shifts

Pay: $22.00–$25.75/hour

Flexible per diem role with competitive hourly pay and access to a broad benefits program. Ideal if you’re a state-certified CNA who wants to pick up shifts around another job or school.

Employer: Vituity

Location: Rumford Hospital, Rumford, ME

Type: Full-time

Estimated Base Compensation: $275,000–$900,000/year (varies by volume, schedule, and experience; plus partnership income)

Join a 100% physician-owned partnership with profit distribution, strong retirement options, and local practice control. Great for BE/BC Emergency Medicine physicians who want small-town life with big outdoor perks and a national support network.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.