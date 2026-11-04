🏥 Rumford, ME Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $144K+

Rumford’s hospital scene is busy right now, with several travel PT contracts and a strong full-time APP role on deck. If you’re open to days-only work and like small-hospital life, these are worth a look.

Employer: CrossMed Healthcare Staffing

CrossMed Healthcare Staffing Location: Rumford, ME

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,431 per week

This is a 13-week PT travel contract with 8-hour day shifts and guaranteed hours. CrossMed offers weekly pay, housing options, CE, and full medical/dental/vision from a traveler-focused agency.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Rumford, ME

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,757 per week

Higher-paying PT travel contract with day shifts and a 13-week run. Host Healthcare highlights Day 1 medical, 401k match, housing support, and lots of traveler perks.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Rumford, ME

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,648 per week

Day-shift PT travel role with benefits starting day 1 and a dedicated recruiter. Uniti Med also offers license reimbursement and referral bonuses up to $700.

Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing

Advantis Medical Staffing Location: Rumford Hospital, Rumford, ME 04276

Type: Full-time travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,472 per week

Outpatient PT travel contract at Rumford Hospital with 5x8 day shifts. Advantis offers weekly pay, day-1 benefits, 401k, and is Joint-Commission certified with strong traveler support.

Employer: Central Maine Healthcare (Bridgton Hospital & Rumford Hospital)

(Bridgton Hospital & Rumford Hospital) Location: Bridgton & Rumford, ME

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: Estimated $133,000–$144,314/year + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

Days-only hospitalist APP role (NP/PA) covering admissions and rounding at two small community hospitals. Comes with competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, malpractice with tail, retirement plan, PTO, CME allowance, and possible loan repayment and relocation help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can tweak start dates or help you find a similar role nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.