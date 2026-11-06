🚌 Rugby, ND Transportation Jobs with Multiple Seasonal Openings

Rugby has some solid seasonal delivery work right now, great if you like staying active and being out around town instead of stuck at a desk.

Here are the best transportation picks hiring in Rugby, ND this season.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Rugby, ND

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile

Deliver packages in your own car, stay moving, and work mostly on your own while still being part of the UPS team. Schedules can run Monday–Saturday, including holidays, and you’ll get weekly pay plus mileage for every delivery mile you drive.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Rugby, ND

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour

Team up with a UPS driver, help carry and deliver packages, and spend your day outdoors and on your feet. You don’t drive the truck—just help with deliveries—making this a good fit if you like physical work and want weekly pay without needing prior experience.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the mix before peak season hits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.