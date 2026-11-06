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🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Royersford
Royersford’s food scene is busy and growing, and a few local spots are adding to their teams right now. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles, all in-person.
Crew Members
- Employer: Wayback Burger
- Location: Royersford, PA (in person)
- Type: Other (hourly crew role)
- Pay: $11.00 – $14.00 per hour
Fast-paced burger spot looking for energetic, outgoing crew to take orders, prep food, keep things clean, and give friendly service. Good fit if you’re reliable, like talking to people, and want to build basic restaurant skills.
Dietary Aide FT 5:30am-1:30pm
- Employer: Bedrock Care – Parkhouse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Royersford, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 per hour
- Schedule: 5:30 AM – 1:30 PM, alternating weekends & holidays
Support the kitchen team in a nursing and rehab center by prepping and serving meals, delivering trays, and cleaning up. Great if you like early shifts, want steady hours, and enjoy helping residents in a healthcare setting.
General Manager
- Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Location: Royersford, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes bonus program and benefits)
Lead the whole restaurant: hire and train the team, manage schedules and P&L, and keep service and food quality high. Comes with medical/dental/vision, retirement plan, PTO, and tuition help for experienced restaurant leaders.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like exact schedule and growth paths are often flexible once you talk to a manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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