Royalton and South Royalton have a nice mix of bank, hardware, and trailer shop roles right now, all with steady hours and room to grow.

Here are a few solid customer-facing jobs hiring locally:

Employer: Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Location: Royalton, VT (Bethel, VT branch)

Royalton, VT (Bethel, VT branch) Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour

Front-line banking role helping customers with daily financial needs, opening accounts, and referring services like loans and investments. Strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, holidays, wellness, and education support) plus clear growth paths in banking.

Employer: Aubuchon Company

Location: South Royalton, VT

South Royalton, VT Type: Full-time (weekend shifts required)

(weekend shifts required) Pay: $16–$18/hour

Hardware/home improvement store role helping customers with projects, running the register, filling online orders, and doing hands-on tasks like key cutting and propane filling. Comes with strong benefits (401(k) with match from day 1, PTO, 4 paid holidays, health insurance, wellness perks, discounts, and tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Big Tex Trailer World

Location: South Royalton, VT

South Royalton, VT Type: Full-time (Monday–Saturday, overtime as needed)

(Monday–Saturday, overtime as needed) Pay: Not listed

Customer-facing parts counter job helping people find the right trailer parts, processing sales, managing inventory, and coordinating with the service department. Good fit if you like sales, staying organized, and working around equipment and trailers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (schedule, benefits, or growth path) make it worth applying.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.