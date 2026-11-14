Royal Palm Beach kitchens are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and good food, there are a few solid options to jump on.

Employer: Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen Location: Royal Palm Beach, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Help prep fresh ingredients daily for a popular fast-casual spot. You’ll cut and prep menu items, follow recipes, support catering, and keep everything clean and safe.

Nice if you have:

1+ year food prep experience and a Food Service Sanitation Certificate

food prep experience and a Comfort working with volume cooking and set menus

Note: The same Food Preparer role is posted several times; it’s one position with multiple listings.

Employer: Grandma's Brooklyn Pizza

Grandma's Brooklyn Pizza Location: Royal Palm Beach, FL (in person)

Type: Part-time / up to full-time hours (20–40 hrs/week)

Part-time / up to full-time hours (20–40 hrs/week) Pay: From $15.00/hour

High-volume local pizzeria needs a fast, dependable dishwasher who can also help with basic prep and cleaning. You’ll wash dishes, keep the kitchen and bathrooms clean, take out trash, and mop at close.

They want someone who is quick, reliable, and a team player with transportation. To apply, you can call or text (561) 517-5622.

If one of these feels right, don’t wait—kitchen jobs here tend to fill fast. Skim the details, click through, and apply or call today.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.