Royal Oak’s food scene is busy and growing, and a few spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and experienced roles, with flexible hours and some solid perks.

Employer: Subway® (franchise location)

Subway® (franchise location) Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Full Time / Part Time, day/evening/weekend shifts vary

Full Time / Part Time, Pay: Not listed

No experience needed. You’ll make sandwiches, help guests with orders, keep the restaurant clean, and follow food safety rules. Comes with brand discounts, scholarship options, and training, so it’s a good starter job if you’re new to food service.

Employer: Blind Owl Royal Oak

Location: Royal Oak, MI (in person)

Type: Likely part-time/full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely part-time/full-time (not clearly stated) Pay: $18.00 – $32.00 per hour

Fast-paced bar role where you’ll mix drinks, chat with guests, handle cash/POS (Toast), and keep the bar clean and safe. They want at least 4 years of casual dining bar experience, and offer room to grow in a lively hospitality setting.

Employer: First Watch

Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Part Time

Pay: Not listed

Daytime-only restaurant (no night shifts) serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch. You’ll take orders, run food, and work closely with the team in a busy but friendly setting. Perks include health, dental, vision (for eligible FT), 401(k), PTO, tuition help, Calm app access, and 50% meal discount for you and family at company locations.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.