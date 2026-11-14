Royal Oak is busy and hiring, especially in customer-facing roles. If you like talking with people and keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: AT&T

AT&T Location: Royal Oak, MI (Woodward Ave store)

(Woodward Ave store) Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $27,100–$48,151/year (hourly + uncapped commission)

Help customers pick the right phones, plans, and tech using a consultative sales style. Great fit if you want strong benefits, solid training, and the chance to earn more by hitting sales goals while working mainly evenings and weekends.

Employer: Tim Hortons

Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Likely full-time (~35 hrs/week) , in-person

Likely , in-person Pay: $15.00–$16.50/hour

Run the register, keep lines moving, and help guests with a friendly attitude. This role offers health insurance, 401(k), employee discounts, and a flexible schedule if you want steady hours and customer interaction without heavy sales pressure.

Employer: Blufox Mobile (Xfinity preferred partner)

Location: Listed for Royal Oak, MI (Southfield-area store)

Listed for (Southfield-area store) Type: Full-time

Pay: $35,000–$65,000+/year (hourly base + uncapped commission, avg $18–$35+/hour)

Sell Xfinity internet, mobile, TV, and smart home services in a busy retail setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid training, and clear promotion paths if you want a long-term sales career with strong earning potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.