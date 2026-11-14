Royal Oak’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong hospital systems and labs hiring across skill levels. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local and work in care.

Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company

TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , days (6:00 AM–2:30 PM, rotating weekends/holidays)

, 13-week contract, , days (6:00 AM–2:30 PM, rotating weekends/holidays) Pay: $2,147 per week

Specialty: Medical Lab Scientist (Blood Bank experience required )

Medical Lab Scientist (Blood Bank experience ) Why it’s worth a look: Good weekly pay, steady day shift, and a clear 13-week timeline. You’ll handle high-complexity testing, quality control, and regulatory standards (CLIA, HIPAA, OSHA) in a busy hospital lab.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 6:30 AM–3:00 PM

, Monday–Friday, Experience: 3–5 years as a Medical Technologist in the discipline

3–5 years as a Medical Technologist in the discipline Why it’s worth a look: Lead-level role with day shifts only, plus Day 1 medical, dental, and vision for eligible full-timers, 401(k) with company match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and education assistance. You’ll be the go-to technical resource, help train staff, and support lab operations.

Employer: Corewell Health

Location: Royal Oak Hospital, 3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI

Type: Full-time , 36 hrs/week , day shift (6:30 AM–7:00 PM), every third weekend

, , day shift (6:30 AM–7:00 PM), every third weekend Bonus: Sign-on bonus up to $1,500

Unit: 35-bed Medical/Surgical unit

35-bed Medical/Surgical unit Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent; BLS required; CNA and prior hospital or nursing home experience preferred

High school diploma or equivalent; BLS required; CNA and prior hospital or nursing home experience preferred Why it’s worth a look: Great entry point into hospital work at a top-ranked, Magnet-designated hospital. You’ll get hands-on patient care experience, transport patients, and support the team, with access to a comprehensive benefits package and on-demand pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare roles in Royal Oak open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.