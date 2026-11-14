Royal Oak’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of kitchen and front-of-house roles, with both full-time and part-time options.

Employer: Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive

Cook meats, fish, veggies, soups, and more, plus handle plating and garnishing. Great fit if you have 2+ years’ experience, can lift 40 lbs, and don’t mind being on your feet in a busy kitchen.

Employer: Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive

Mix drinks to spec, keep the bar clean and stocked, and give friendly, fast service. You’ll need to be 21+, have 1+ year running a full bar, and be ready for nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Royal Oak, MI (and nearby within ~50 miles)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Generous compensation with bonus opportunities (per employer)

Help run a single store: hiring, leading the team, and hitting sales and service goals. Role comes with paid leadership training, free meals while working, benefits for full-time, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth into higher management.

Employer: Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive

Prepare brunch, lunch, and dinner, follow set menus and recipes, and help with food inventory and sanitation. Best for someone with 1+ year of food prep, a Food Service Sanitation Certificate, and comfort with quantity cooking.

Employer: Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive

Another full-time line cook slot with similar duties: hot line cooking, prep, and final plate presentation. Requires 2 years’ experience, clear communication, and the ability to lift 40 lbs and stand for long stretches.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.