Royal Oak has some very special cats hoping for a cozy couch and a kind family. Here are a few sweet faces waiting for adoption right now.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Happy Paws Haven Co.

Tinka is a tiny brown tabby girl who had a rough start, found in a parking lot with her sister. Her description calls her an absolute sweetheart who loves being petted and making biscuits, and she’s gentle and loving. She’s ready to leave her hard beginning behind and settle into a safe, caring home.

👉 Meet Tinka and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: New Beginnings Animal Rescue (NBAR)

Phone: (248) 543-4070

CASEY is a handsome young brown tabby boy at NBAR. His adoption fee helps cover his vet care. The rescue asks that you fill out an adoption application before visiting.

NBAR Adoption Hours:

Wednesdays & Thursdays: 4–6 PM

Saturdays & Sundays: 12–2 PM

👉 Meet CASEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (around 12 weeks)

Baby (around 12 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: New Beginnings Animal Rescue (NBAR)

Phone: (248) 543-4070

MELODY is a spunky, playful kitten who is very social and loves meeting new people. She has been spayed and has had all her age-appropriate vaccines, so she’s ready to go home. NBAR encourages filling out an adoption application before you come in.

NBAR Adoption Hours:

Wednesdays & Thursdays: 4–6 PM

Saturdays & Sundays: 12–2 PM

👉 Meet MELODY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Royal Oak, MI, please consider visiting these rescues, sharing these links, or submitting an application. Your home could be the happy ending one of these cats is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.