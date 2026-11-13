Royal Oak’s food scene is busy, and a bunch of local spots are hiring right now. Good mix of front-of-house and kitchen roles, with both part-time and full-time options.

Employer: Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Part-Time

Salary: Competitive

Serve food and drinks, run orders from the kitchen, and check in with guests to make sure they’re happy. Great if you’re 18+, have a friendly vibe, and can stay on your feet while working in a busy brewhouse.

Employer: Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Part-Time

Salary: $7.50 – $11.00/hour

Be the first smile guests see, manage the wait list, and help keep tables turning. Good fit if you’ve got some customer service experience and like talking with people in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Part-Time

Salary: Competitive

Handle chopping, prepping, and cooking a variety of items from meats to veggies and sauces. Ideal if you’re comfortable lifting up to 40 lbs and standing for long stretches while keeping the kitchen running smoothly.

Employer: Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Competitive

Cook brunch, lunch, and dinner, follow set menus and recipes, and help with food inventory and sanitation. Best for someone with at least 1 year of cooking experience and a Food Service Sanitation Certificate.

(Note: Another Grill Cook posting from the same employer has the same details, so it’s not listed twice.)

Employer: Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Competitive

Focus on cold dishes like salads and desserts, plus fryer items and appetizers. Good if you care about clean plating, can stay organized, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting 30+ lbs.

Employer: Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Competitive

Cook and portion hot food items, then plate and garnish for service. A solid move if you’ve got 2+ years line experience and can handle a busy line, lifting up to 40 lbs, and long hours on your feet.

Employer: Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Part-Time

Salary: Competitive

Mix drinks to spec, serve guests at the bar, and keep the bar area stocked and clean. Great for someone 21+ with at least 1 year behind a full-service bar and strong customer service skills.

Employer: For The Wise

Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Part-Time (in-person)

Salary: $22.00 – $30.00/hour

Support bartenders by stocking ice, glassware, and drinks, plus cleaning and helping with cocktail prep. Friday and Saturday shifts are a must, and it’s a strong pick if you want good hourly pay and like fast-paced bar work.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.