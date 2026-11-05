🍽️ Multiple Royal Oak Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $16/hr

Royal Oak’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are several solid kitchen and deli roles open right now.

Employer: Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

You’ll prep meats, seafood, veggies, sauces, breads, and more from a daily list using different kitchen equipment. Good fit if you can lift up to 40 lbs, stay on your feet 5–8 hours, and communicate clearly with the kitchen team.

Employer: Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Handles dish and pot washing, general cleaning, and food storage in line with health rules. Great for someone with 1+ year restaurant experience who can stand for long periods, lift 25 lbs, and juggle multiple tasks.

Employer: Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Mix drinks to spec, take orders, and keep the bar clean in a fast-paced setting. You’ll need to be 21+, have 1+ year full-service bar experience, strong cocktail knowledge, and be comfortable working nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Prepares cold items like salads and desserts and runs the fryer for apps and fries. Good for someone detail-focused on plating and presentation who can lift 30+ lbs and stay on their feet.

Employer: Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Full-time cook role handling brunch, lunch, and dinner while following set menus and sanitation rules. They prefer culinary training and 1+ year food prep experience, plus a Food Service Sanitation Certificate.

Employer: Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron Brewhouse Location: Royal Oak, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Cooks meats, fish, veggies, soups, and other hot items, and handles plating and garnishing. Best for someone with 2 years’ experience who can lift 40 lbs and stand for long stretches.

Employer: Bar Louie

Location: 510 S Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

(not listed) Benefits: 401(k), HSA, medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, Daily Pay option, paid training, growth opportunities

Lead back-of-house operations, food quality, and safety while supporting the kitchen team. Ideal if you have 1+ year casual restaurant leadership experience, current food/alcohol certifications, POS skills, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Hollywood Markets

Location: Royal Oak, MI 48067

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $16.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, health insurance, paid sick time, PTO, paid training

Slice meats, prep deli items, keep the area clean, and help customers at the counter. Good for someone with basic math skills, strong attention to detail, and the ability to work day or night shifts.

If something here looks like a fit, save the link and apply soon—these local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.