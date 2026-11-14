Yesterday's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop is still causing problems for cruise passengers as many try to get to their ships this weekend.

The halt of all flights on Friday resulted in a domino effect of flight delays and cancellations right on the eve of the busiest time of the week for cruise lines to start new sailings.

The nationwide ground stop began around 3:45 pm on Friday and was lifted closer to 9pm.

Royal Caribbean operates many cruises that return on a weekend and then begin a new sailing, including the biggest ship in the world.

As a result, many passengers that had planned to fly on Friday or Saturday are facing a logistical mess trying to make their cruises on time.

Royal Caribbean ships are sailing as scheduled

By Saturday afternoon, Royal Caribbean had delayed some ship departures to account for the flight delays.

Guests on Legend of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas reported the ships would allow passengers to board up to 3-4 hours later than usual.

The extra hours to board the ship ensures guests that might have to take last-minute flights had the chance to make it.

So far there's no indication if cruise ships sailing on Sunday will also delay their departure.

Anyone that had cancelled flights and was unable to reach the embarkation port more than a few hours later would face a more difficult challenge.

Royal Caribbean has 9 cruise ships scheduled to depart on Saturday, with all passengers required to be onboard by about 3pm.

This includes the brand new Legend of the Seas, which will begin a 8-night Southern Caribbean trip.

On Sunday, 9 more ships are scheduled to depart from ports around the United States.

Cruisers report mixed results getting flights

As airlines scramble to get flights back on schedule, some people are having better luck than others getting flights to their ship or back home.

Many cruise fans took to social media to share in their experience so far.

"Cancelled flight, cruise not going to make it, vacation ruined!", wrote Delroy Ikegwu on Facebook.

Michelle Huggins added, "Our flight from Phoenix to Chicago canceled cannot get another til Monday."

Kathy Adkins posted, "Our flight from CLE to MCO cancelled this morning. Booked on another early tomorrow morning and praying we can get to Fla."

Others posted on Facebook their flights are still scheduled, or only dealing with slight delays.

What to do if you're flying to a cruise this weekend

According to FlightAware, there are 3,692 flight cancellations within the United States on Saturday.

Royal Caribbean sent letters to passengers' cabins, such as this one on Liberty of the Seas. Liberty is one of the ships that will be returning to its homeport on Saturday.

"Our teams are actively monitoring developments and will continue to evaluate any impacts on guest travel. If you have independent travel arrangements, we encourage you to stay in contact with your airline and monitor your flight status regularly for the latest information."

"At this time, no additional information is available regarding the duration of the ground stop or its full impact on airline operations."

InsureMyTrip.com recommends anyone flying this weekend to look for rebooking options first with their airline, and later apply for travel insurance reimbursement.

"We encourage travelers to contact their airline first to explore rebooking options, then reach out directly to their travel insurance provider to review their coverage and determine whether they may be eligible to file a claim. Travelers should also keep receipts and documentation of any disruptions or additional expenses."

Royal Caribbean advises anyone that cannot make their cruise on time to consider flying to the next port to meet up with the ship.

"Should you wish to downline and meet up at a port instead, please speak with our Emergency Travel Team at 305.539.4107 | emergencyTravelTeam@rccl.com," the cruise line shared on social media.

If you booked your flight independently and not through the cruise line, it would be at your own expense to do so. Those that booked a flight with the cruise line could potentially have that additional flight covered by the cruise line.