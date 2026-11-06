Why are people hiding rubber ducks on cruise ships?

The cruising ducks tradition might seem silly to some passengers, but it's become a phenomenon for a reason — whether you're a fan or not.

I've been cruising since I was five years old; however, it wasn't until my 20s that I noticed the popularity of cruise ducks.

Within the past couple of years, my fiancée and I have made fond memories hiding and hunting for rubber ducks around the world, from the Caribbean aboard Icon of the Seas to Northern Europe on Liberty of the Seas.

Recently, we even noticed small plastic ducks hidden around our hotel at Universal Orlando Resort, suggesting the tradition is spreading beyond cruise ships.

Regardless, they're called "cruise ducks" for a reason, and the tradition has become a beloved part of the cruising experience for many. That's because the ducks are a fun, inexpensive way to add a little extra excitement to your Royal Caribbean cruise.

Royal Caribbean has even leaned into the tradition aboard Legend of the Seas, the cruise line's newest Icon Class ship that has a duck-themed carousel in the Surfside neighborhood.

Here's an in-depth guide about how to play the cruise duck game on your next Royal Caribbean cruise, along with tips and tricks for hiding and finding them.

How did cruise ducks get started?

Rumor has it that the cruise duck game was started by an 11-year-old girl named Abby Davis during a seven-night voyage from Galveston, Texas.

According to the story, Davis asked her mom, Ashley, if they could get rubber ducks for the trip, and they boarded with over four dozen.

During their sailing, the mother-daughter duo hid seven ducks each day and watched cruisers of all ages find them and hunt for them.

How does the cruise duck game work?

The rules of the cruise duck game are simpler than those of Blackjack or Texas Hold 'em. Plus, the game is family-friendly, unlike the casino, and isn't a scheduled activity organized by the ship's entertainment team.

To play the duck game, you must purchase small rubber ducks, decorate them or attach name tags, bring them aboard your cruise, and hide them around the ship for others to find.

Anyone who finds a duck, yourself included, can keep it as a souvenir or hide it again for someone else to discover.

Where to buy cruise ducks before your cruise

You can get ducks for cruise ships from many places, including Amazon, Temu, Oriental Trading, AliExpress, and more. Based on my experience, you will get more bang for your buck ordering them online than shopping in person at Michaels, Hobby Lobby, etc.

After buying your ducks, you can decorate them or attach tags stating your name, where you're from, your sailing date, and the name of your cruise ship. The latter is a labor of love, but it's fun learning about a duck's origins after finding it.

For example, you may find a duck that includes the following information:

Name: Elizabeth Wright from North Carolina

Date hidden: December 24, 2026

Ship: Legend of the Seas

Message: "Congratulations on finding me! I'd love it if you took a photo with me and posted it on social media with the hashtag #CruisingDucks. You can either keep me or re-hide me to share the excitement with other guests."

“Take a duck, leave a duck”

In addition to hiding ducks, trading has also become a popular part of the tradition (almost like pin trading at Walt Disney World). Some cruisers will buy small mailboxes to leave outside their cabin doors where other passengers can leave a duck and take another in return. Others go a step further by setting up trading tables in high-traffic areas around the ship.

I witnessed this firsthand aboard Wonder of the Seas, where an avid duck collector regularly set up a trading station in places like the Windjammer buffet and Royal Promenade near Sorrento's. It was popular, too, with other guests constantly stopping by to browse the collection or offer up a trade.

Cruise duck etiquette: tips and tricks

Although the overall premise of duck hiding seems easy enough, there are a few unwritten rules and etiquette guidelines that cruisers must know.

For starters, be mindful of where you hide your ducks. Stick to public areas where other passengers can easily spot and grab them, and avoid placing them in live plants, stores, restaurants, pools, and hot tubs.

Royal Caribbean's website adds that cruising ducks shouldn't be hidden in spots that interfere with crew efforts like cleaning, serving, performances, or ship operations.

Personally, I'd avoid placing ducks in places that are difficult to reach, as you don't want another passenger risking their safety by climbing, stretching, or reaching over railings just to get a rubber duck.

On the flip side, if you're having trouble finding ducks, don't give up too quickly! Passengers are constantly hiding new ducks throughout the sailing, so it's worth revisiting areas you've already searched.

You can also ask crew members if they've seen any or check Facebook groups dedicated to your specific sailing. Sometimes, guests post pictures of their ducks with subtle hints about where to find them.