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🏗️ Roy, Utah Engineering Roles With Multiple $95K–$200K+ Openings
Roy’s defense and engineering scene is buzzing, especially around the Sentinel program. If you’re an engineer who likes big, complex systems, these roles are worth a look.
Sentinel Systems Engineering Manager 2 – Modeling, Simulation & Analysis
- Employer: Northrop Grumman Defense Systems
- Location: Roy, UT (relocation assistance may be available)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active Secret required; must be able to obtain SAP
- Salary: $139,100 – $208,700
Lead a modeling, simulation, and analysis team on the Sentinel program while also managing a small group of engineers (about 20% people leadership, 80% hands-on technical work). 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off), strong benefits, and the chance to own cost, schedule, and technical performance on high-impact defense projects.
Principal / Sr Principal Electrical Engineer – Sentinel Command System
- Employer: Northrop Grumman Defense Systems
- Location: Roy, UT (relocation may be available; role contingent on contract award)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active DoD Secret required; must be able to obtain SAP
- Salary (Principal): $98,400 – $147,600
- Salary (Sr Principal): $122,800 – $184,200
Own parts of the ground electrical design for Sentinel facilities across the country—cable/harness design, electrical architecture, and analysis. Great fit if you know Siemens Teamcenter, Capital, and MIL/industry standards, and want a 9/80 schedule plus big-system, mission-critical work.
Associate CPLM SME Electrical / CPLM SME Electrical Engineer
- Employer: Northrop Grumman Defense Systems
- Location: Roy, UT (no relocation assistance listed)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: None required to start
- Salary (Associate): $65,800 – $98,800
- Salary (SME): $79,300 – $118,900
Support engineers using Siemens Capital, Xpedition, and PLM tools—troubleshoot issues, improve workflows, and help keep electrical design data clean and usable. Good role if you have 1–2+ years in electrical engineering, ECAD experience, and like being the go-to tools expert on a large aerospace program.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on levels, requirements, and how your background might fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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