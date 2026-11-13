Roy’s defense and engineering scene is buzzing, especially around the Sentinel program. If you’re an engineer who likes big, complex systems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Northrop Grumman Defense Systems

Northrop Grumman Defense Systems Location: Roy, UT (relocation assistance may be available)

(relocation assistance may be available) Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Secret required; must be able to obtain SAP

required; must be able to obtain SAP Salary: $139,100 – $208,700

Lead a modeling, simulation, and analysis team on the Sentinel program while also managing a small group of engineers (about 20% people leadership, 80% hands-on technical work). 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off), strong benefits, and the chance to own cost, schedule, and technical performance on high-impact defense projects.

Employer: Northrop Grumman Defense Systems

Northrop Grumman Defense Systems Location: Roy, UT (relocation may be available; role contingent on contract award)

(relocation may be available; role contingent on contract award) Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active DoD Secret required; must be able to obtain SAP

required; must be able to obtain SAP Salary (Principal): $98,400 – $147,600

Salary (Sr Principal): $122,800 – $184,200

Own parts of the ground electrical design for Sentinel facilities across the country—cable/harness design, electrical architecture, and analysis. Great fit if you know Siemens Teamcenter, Capital, and MIL/industry standards, and want a 9/80 schedule plus big-system, mission-critical work.

Employer: Northrop Grumman Defense Systems

Northrop Grumman Defense Systems Location: Roy, UT (no relocation assistance listed)

(no relocation assistance listed) Type: Full-time

Clearance: None required to start

None required to start Salary (Associate): $65,800 – $98,800

Salary (SME): $79,300 – $118,900

Support engineers using Siemens Capital, Xpedition, and PLM tools—troubleshoot issues, improve workflows, and help keep electrical design data clean and usable. Good role if you have 1–2+ years in electrical engineering, ECAD experience, and like being the go-to tools expert on a large aerospace program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on levels, requirements, and how your background might fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.