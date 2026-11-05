💻 Roy, Utah IT Openings With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Roy’s tech scene is busy right now, especially around defense and aerospace. If you’re into software, systems, or cyber, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Roy, UT

Type: Internship (listed as VOLUNTEER)

Internship (listed as VOLUNTEER) Pay: Bachelor’s: $18.50–$33.50/hr; Master’s: $26.25–$41.50/hr

Clearance: Ability to obtain Secret (U.S. citizenship required)

Summer 2027 cyber systems internship working on mission systems and secure, multi-domain tech. Good fit if you’re a full-time STEM student who wants real defense experience, security clearance potential, and a name-brand company on your resume.

Employer: Davidson Technologies

Location: Roy, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Active DoD Secret required

Entry-level systems role supporting Sentinel launch control and related infrastructure using Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) and tools like Cameo/MagicDraw and DOORS. Great if you have a technical degree, some systems engineering exposure, and want to grow in missile defense and aerospace.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Roy, UT (Innovation Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $166,700 – $250,100/year

Travel: Yes, up to 25%

Yes, Clearance: Active Secret, with ability to obtain Top Secret

Leadership role managing a portfolio of AI, data engineering, cyber, and decision support products for high-level customers. Best for seasoned engineers with 8+ years software/systems experience and strong program management skills who want to lead teams and strategy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.