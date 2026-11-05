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Roy
🏗️ Roy, Utah Engineering Roles With Multiple $70K–$200K+ Openings
5 days ago
Roy’s defense and aerospace scene is booming right now, especially around the Sentinel program. If you’re an engineer with test, systems, or mechanical experience, there are several solid roles worth a look.
Test Engineer / Principal Test Engineer – AVE OBTE
- Employer: Northrop Grumman
- Location: Roy, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,100 – $108,100 (Test Engineer) / $89,400 – $134,200 (Principal)
- Clearance: Active Secret required; SAP eligibility; ~10% travel
Work on vehicle-level integration and test for the Sentinel (GBSD) program’s onboard test equipment. Good fit if you have 1+ year in HW/SW testing and want customer-facing work plus a 9/80 schedule and full benefits.
Senior Principal Test Engineer – AVE OBTE
- Employer: Northrop Grumman
- Location: Roy, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $111,700 – $167,500
- Clearance: Active Secret; SAP eligibility; ~10% travel
Lead complex test planning and execution, including qualification/acceptance testing and range work at off-site facilities. Ideal for engineers with 8+ years experience who want to mentor others and own major test campaigns.
Staff Test Engineer – AVE OBTE
- Employer: Northrop Grumman
- Location: Roy, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $139,000 – $208,600
- Clearance: Active Secret; SAP eligibility; ~10% travel
High-level technical lead role over integrated test activities and supplier verification. Best for senior engineers (12+ years) ready to drive strategy, mentor teams, and oversee complex system-level testing.
Principal / Senior Principal Electrical Systems Test Engineer
- Employer: Northrop Grumman
- Location: Roy, UT (with travel to Promontory, UT and Vandenberg SFB)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $98,400 – $147,600 (Principal) / $122,800 – $184,200 (Senior Principal)
- Clearance: Active Secret; must be able to obtain Top Secret and SAP; ~25% travel, some second shift
Focus on electrical systems, RF, power distribution, and integrated HW/SW testing for air vehicle systems. Great if you like hands-on test, data analysis, and supporting big flight test campaigns.
Sentinel – Principal Systems Engineer, Support Systems Integration
- Employer: Northrop Grumman
- Location: Roy, UT (or Colorado Springs, CO)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $98,400 – $155,400
- Clearance: Active Secret (within last 6 years); ~10% travel
Systems role focused on support equipment integration, verification/validation, and MBSE (DOORS + Cameo/MagicDraw/Rhapsody). Good match if you enjoy system-of-systems thinking and lifecycle analysis.
Mechanical Design Engineer – Launch Support System
- Employer: Northrop Grumman
- Location: Roy, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,100 – $108,100
- Clearance: No clearance to start; must be able to obtain Secret; ~10% travel
Design mechanical hardware in Siemens NX for the Launch Support System on Sentinel. Nice option if you’re early-career mechanical with CAD skills and want experience in range safety and flight data systems.
Sentinel Engineer / Principal Engineer Mechanical – MMV
- Employer: Northrop Grumman
- Location: Roy, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,100 – $108,100 (Engineer) / $89,400 – $134,200 (Principal)
- Clearance: Active Secret; SAP eligibility; ~10% travel
Mechanical role on Major Maintenance Vehicles (MMV), working closely with suppliers on design, reviews, and qualification testing. Great if you have aerospace support equipment experience and like supplier-facing work.
Test Engineer / Principal Test Engineer – AVE-IATC (TP&E)
- Employer: Northrop Grumman
- Location: Roy, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,100 – $108,100 (Test Engineer) / $89,400 – $134,200 (Principal)
- Clearance: Ability to obtain Secret and SAP; HW/SW test background required
Lead hardware-in-the-loop test planning, safety boards, and daily test execution for the Sentinel program. Strong fit if you like being the test conductor, coordinating teams, and owning test plans end-to-end.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—defense roles in Roy tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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