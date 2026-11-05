🏗️ Roy, Utah Engineering Roles With Multiple $70K–$200K+ Openings

Roy’s defense and aerospace scene is booming right now, especially around the Sentinel program. If you’re an engineer with test, systems, or mechanical experience, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Roy, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,100 – $108,100 (Test Engineer) / $89,400 – $134,200 (Principal)

(Test Engineer) / (Principal) Clearance: Active Secret required; SAP eligibility; ~10% travel

Work on vehicle-level integration and test for the Sentinel (GBSD) program’s onboard test equipment. Good fit if you have 1+ year in HW/SW testing and want customer-facing work plus a 9/80 schedule and full benefits.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Roy, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $111,700 – $167,500

Clearance: Active Secret; SAP eligibility; ~10% travel

Lead complex test planning and execution, including qualification/acceptance testing and range work at off-site facilities. Ideal for engineers with 8+ years experience who want to mentor others and own major test campaigns.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Roy, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,000 – $208,600

Clearance: Active Secret; SAP eligibility; ~10% travel

High-level technical lead role over integrated test activities and supplier verification. Best for senior engineers (12+ years) ready to drive strategy, mentor teams, and oversee complex system-level testing.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Roy, UT (with travel to Promontory, UT and Vandenberg SFB )

(with travel to and ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,400 – $147,600 (Principal) / $122,800 – $184,200 (Senior Principal)

(Principal) / (Senior Principal) Clearance: Active Secret; must be able to obtain Top Secret and SAP; ~25% travel, some second shift

Focus on electrical systems, RF, power distribution, and integrated HW/SW testing for air vehicle systems. Great if you like hands-on test, data analysis, and supporting big flight test campaigns.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Roy, UT (or Colorado Springs, CO)

(or Colorado Springs, CO) Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,400 – $155,400

Clearance: Active Secret (within last 6 years); ~10% travel

Systems role focused on support equipment integration, verification/validation, and MBSE (DOORS + Cameo/MagicDraw/Rhapsody). Good match if you enjoy system-of-systems thinking and lifecycle analysis.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Roy, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,100 – $108,100

Clearance: No clearance to start; must be able to obtain Secret; ~10% travel

Design mechanical hardware in Siemens NX for the Launch Support System on Sentinel. Nice option if you’re early-career mechanical with CAD skills and want experience in range safety and flight data systems.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Roy, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,100 – $108,100 (Engineer) / $89,400 – $134,200 (Principal)

(Engineer) / (Principal) Clearance: Active Secret; SAP eligibility; ~10% travel

Mechanical role on Major Maintenance Vehicles (MMV), working closely with suppliers on design, reviews, and qualification testing. Great if you have aerospace support equipment experience and like supplier-facing work.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Roy, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,100 – $108,100 (Test Engineer) / $89,400 – $134,200 (Principal)

(Test Engineer) / (Principal) Clearance: Ability to obtain Secret and SAP; HW/SW test background required

Lead hardware-in-the-loop test planning, safety boards, and daily test execution for the Sentinel program. Strong fit if you like being the test conductor, coordinating teams, and owning test plans end-to-end.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—defense roles in Roy tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.