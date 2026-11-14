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🐶 Gentle Roxboro Dogs Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Roxboro has several sweet dogs waiting at Person County Animal Services for a second chance. Here are a few who are ready to meet you and start their new lives.
Stray - Edwin Robertson Rd
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $120
- Shelter: Person County Animal Services
- Phone: (336) 597-1741
This medium-sized white girl was brought in as a stray from Edwin Robertson Rd and is now looking for a stable, loving home. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle in with a family who will give her structure and care.
👉 Meet Stray - Edwin Robertson Rd and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stray - Pulliam Tingen Mine Rd
- Breed: Beagle
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $120
- Shelter: Person County Animal Services
- Phone: (336) 597-1741
Found near Pulliam Tingen Mine Rd, this adult Beagle girl has that classic hound look with a black and brown coat. She’s ready for someone who enjoys walks, sniffing adventures, and a loyal companion by their side.
👉 Meet Stray - Pulliam Tingen Mine Rd and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stray - Poindexter Rd
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Young
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Adoption Fee: $60
- Shelter: Person County Animal Services
- Phone: (336) 597-1741
This young small mixed-breed pup was picked up on Poindexter Rd. With a brown, chocolate, and white coat and a lower adoption fee, this youngster could be a great fit for someone ready to guide a young dog as they grow and learn.
👉 Meet Stray - Poindexter Rd and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Roxboro, NC, please consider visiting Person County Animal Services or giving them a call at (336) 597-1741 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and on social media can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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