Roxboro has several sweet dogs waiting at Person County Animal Services for a second chance. Here are a few who are ready to meet you and start their new lives.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Person County Animal Services

Phone: (336) 597-1741

This medium-sized white girl was brought in as a stray from Edwin Robertson Rd and is now looking for a stable, loving home. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle in with a family who will give her structure and care.

👉 Meet Stray - Edwin Robertson Rd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle

Beagle Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Person County Animal Services

Phone: (336) 597-1741

Found near Pulliam Tingen Mine Rd, this adult Beagle girl has that classic hound look with a black and brown coat. She’s ready for someone who enjoys walks, sniffing adventures, and a loyal companion by their side.

👉 Meet Stray - Pulliam Tingen Mine Rd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $60

Shelter: Person County Animal Services

Phone: (336) 597-1741

This young small mixed-breed pup was picked up on Poindexter Rd. With a brown, chocolate, and white coat and a lower adoption fee, this youngster could be a great fit for someone ready to guide a young dog as they grow and learn.

👉 Meet Stray - Poindexter Rd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Roxboro, NC, please consider visiting Person County Animal Services or giving them a call at (336) 597-1741 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.