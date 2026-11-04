🚧 Multiple Skilled Construction Roles in Roxboro, NC

Roxboro’s industrial projects are busy right now, and Zachry Group is hiring for several skilled roles. If you’ve got power plant or heavy industrial experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Zachry Group

Zachry Group Location: Roxboro, NC

Roxboro, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Industrial painter role on large construction projects. You’ll read blueprints, mix and apply coatings, work from ladders and scaffolds, and help other crafts when needed. Needs 4+ years industrial painting experience, your own tools, and comfort working outdoors in all weather.

Employer: Zachry Group

Zachry Group Location: Roxboro, NC

Roxboro, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead crews working on heavy industrial machinery like turbines, conveyors, pumps, and generators. You’ll plan work, align and install equipment, and handle rigging and precision tools. Needs 4–5 years industrial construction/maintenance plus 3+ years millwright experience in power plants and the ability to supervise multiple crews.

Employer: Zachry Group

Zachry Group Location: Roxboro, NC, US

Roxboro, NC, US Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior field leader role over large industrial construction projects in the power industry. You’ll oversee superintendents and foremen, manage safety, schedule, cost, and quality, and coordinate major mechanical and rotating equipment work. Needs 10+ years industrial construction with 4+ years in supervision and strong mechanical background.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the projects are hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.