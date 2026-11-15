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🐱 Playful, Quirky Kittens Ready for Adoption in Rowlett, TX
Rowlett is full of whiskers and purrs right now—these sweet kittens are all looking for safe, loving homes. All are with Friends of Rescue Animals and ready to meet you soon.
Shirley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color/Coat: Tabby, gray or brown depending on the light
- Personality: A “little influencer in training” who loves watching YouTube from your lap, taking “selfies,” playing and climbing
- Best home: Someone who enjoys a fun, social kitten and lots of lap time
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals
Contact: cats@frastx.org
👉 Meet Shirley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wednesday
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 4 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color/Coat: Black-and-charcoal tabby
- Personality: Big, people-loving boy who adores being held and getting chin scratches; playful, enjoys cat trees, crinkle balls, and hanging out on the sofa for game day
- Best home: A family that wants a social, cuddly kitten who likes to be part of the action
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals
Contact: cats@frastx.org
👉 Meet Wednesday and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Larson
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color/Coat: Orange tabby
- Personality: Playful with his siblings but a shy, gentle introvert with new people; needs a little time and patience to warm up
- Best home: A calm, adult-only home without young children, with quiet spaces where he can retreat and feel safe
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals
Contact: cats@frastx.org
👉 Meet Larson and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Little Bit
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Location: Available at PetSmart Rowlett – 5709 Liberty Grove Rd, Rowlett, TX 75089
- Adoption fee: $150
- Notes: Can be met and adopted during PetSmart store hours; store associates can help with the adoption process; cats at PetSmart cannot be held for later adoption
- Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals
Contact: cats@frastx.org
👉 Meet Little Bit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jellycat Peanut
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Location: Available at PetSmart Rowlett – 5709 Liberty Grove Rd, Rowlett, TX 75089
- Adoption fee: $150
- Notes: Meet-and-adopt in store during normal hours; PetSmart staff can assist; no holds for later adoption
- Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals
Contact: cats@frastx.org
👉 Meet Jellycat Peanut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Itty Bitty
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color/Coat: Black
- Personality: Playful, sweet, “smoll” and mighty; loves to “sing” and explore; has a funny habit of napping in the sink; may be nervous with new things at first but warms up
- Best home: Someone patient who will let her explore at her own pace and enjoy her silly, vocal side
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals
Contact: cats@frastx.org
👉 Meet Itty Bitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jellycat Moon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Location: Available at PetSmart Rowlett – 5709 Liberty Grove Rd, Rowlett, TX 75089
- Adoption fee: $150
- Notes: Available to meet and adopt during PetSmart store hours; store staff can help with paperwork; no holds
- Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals
Contact: cats@frastx.org
👉 Meet Jellycat Moon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Begara
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Location: Available at PetSmart Rowlett – 5709 Liberty Grove Rd, Rowlett, TX 75089
- Adoption fee: $150
- Notes: Can be visited and adopted right in the store during business hours; no holds for later
- Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals
Contact: cats@frastx.org
👉 Meet Begara and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dryer Lint
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $125
- Notes: Listed with the same PetSmart program; for details on where to meet him and how to adopt, please email the rescue
- Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals
Contact: cats@frastx.org
👉 Meet Dryer Lint and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Rowlett, TX, consider stopping by PetSmart Rowlett (5709 Liberty Grove Rd) or emailing cats@frastx.org to learn more about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each of them find a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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