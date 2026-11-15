Rowlett is full of whiskers and purrs right now—these sweet kittens are all looking for safe, loving homes. All are with Friends of Rescue Animals and ready to meet you soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Female

Female Color/Coat: Tabby, gray or brown depending on the light

Tabby, gray or brown depending on the light Personality: A “little influencer in training” who loves watching YouTube from your lap, taking “selfies,” playing and climbing

A “little influencer in training” who loves watching YouTube from your lap, taking “selfies,” playing and climbing Best home: Someone who enjoys a fun, social kitten and lots of lap time

Someone who enjoys a fun, social kitten and lots of lap time Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Contact: cats@frastx.org

👉 Meet Shirley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color/Coat: Black-and-charcoal tabby

Black-and-charcoal tabby Personality: Big, people-loving boy who adores being held and getting chin scratches; playful, enjoys cat trees, crinkle balls, and hanging out on the sofa for game day

Big, people-loving boy who adores being held and getting chin scratches; playful, enjoys cat trees, crinkle balls, and hanging out on the sofa for game day Best home: A family that wants a social, cuddly kitten who likes to be part of the action

A family that wants a social, cuddly kitten who likes to be part of the action Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Contact: cats@frastx.org

👉 Meet Wednesday and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Male

Male Color/Coat: Orange tabby

Orange tabby Personality: Playful with his siblings but a shy, gentle introvert with new people; needs a little time and patience to warm up

Playful with his siblings but a shy, gentle introvert with new people; needs a little time and patience to warm up Best home: A calm, adult-only home without young children, with quiet spaces where he can retreat and feel safe

A calm, home without young children, with quiet spaces where he can retreat and feel safe Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Contact: cats@frastx.org

👉 Meet Larson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Location: Available at PetSmart Rowlett – 5709 Liberty Grove Rd, Rowlett, TX 75089

– 5709 Liberty Grove Rd, Rowlett, TX 75089 Adoption fee: $150

Notes: Can be met and adopted during PetSmart store hours ; store associates can help with the adoption process; cats at PetSmart cannot be held for later adoption

Can be met and adopted ; store associates can help with the adoption process; cats at PetSmart for later adoption Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Contact: cats@frastx.org

👉 Meet Little Bit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Location: Available at PetSmart Rowlett – 5709 Liberty Grove Rd, Rowlett, TX 75089

– 5709 Liberty Grove Rd, Rowlett, TX 75089 Adoption fee: $150

Notes: Meet-and-adopt in store during normal hours; PetSmart staff can assist; no holds for later adoption

Meet-and-adopt in store during normal hours; PetSmart staff can assist; no holds for later adoption Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Contact: cats@frastx.org

👉 Meet Jellycat Peanut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Female

Female Color/Coat: Black

Black Personality: Playful, sweet, “smoll” and mighty; loves to “sing” and explore; has a funny habit of napping in the sink; may be nervous with new things at first but warms up

Playful, sweet, “smoll” and mighty; loves to “sing” and explore; has a funny habit of napping in the sink; may be nervous with new things at first but warms up Best home: Someone patient who will let her explore at her own pace and enjoy her silly, vocal side

Someone patient who will let her explore at her own pace and enjoy her silly, vocal side Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Contact: cats@frastx.org

👉 Meet Itty Bitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Location: Available at PetSmart Rowlett – 5709 Liberty Grove Rd, Rowlett, TX 75089

– 5709 Liberty Grove Rd, Rowlett, TX 75089 Adoption fee: $150

Notes: Available to meet and adopt during PetSmart store hours; store staff can help with paperwork; no holds

Available to meet and adopt during PetSmart store hours; store staff can help with paperwork; no holds Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Contact: cats@frastx.org

👉 Meet Jellycat Moon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Location: Available at PetSmart Rowlett – 5709 Liberty Grove Rd, Rowlett, TX 75089

– 5709 Liberty Grove Rd, Rowlett, TX 75089 Adoption fee: $150

Notes: Can be visited and adopted right in the store during business hours; no holds for later

Can be visited and adopted right in the store during business hours; no holds for later Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Contact: cats@frastx.org

👉 Meet Begara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $125

Notes: Listed with the same PetSmart program; for details on where to meet him and how to adopt, please email the rescue

Listed with the same PetSmart program; for details on where to meet him and how to adopt, please email the rescue Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Contact: cats@frastx.org

👉 Meet Dryer Lint and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Rowlett, TX, consider stopping by PetSmart Rowlett (5709 Liberty Grove Rd) or emailing cats@frastx.org to learn more about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each of them find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.