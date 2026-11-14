Rowlett’s pet scene is booming, and the clinics here are busy. If you’re a vet who loves small animals and a fast-paced day, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Thrive Pet Healthcare / Rowlett Veterinary Clinic

Thrive Pet Healthcare / Location: Rowlett, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Full-time small-animal role in a 6,000 sq ft, 13-exam-room hospital that’s been serving Rowlett for 49 years. You’ll see everything from routine wellness and dentistry to urgent care and surgery, with no negative accrual, relocation allowance, 401(k) with match, mental health support, paid parental and “purr-ental” leave, CE, and pet care discounts. Must have a DVM/VMD, be licensed in Texas, and be DEA-eligible.

Note: The other two listings you shared are duplicates of this same full-time veterinarian role at Rowlett Veterinary Clinic, posted under slightly different titles.

If this looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.