🐱 Playful, Sweet & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in Rowlett

Rowlett has some wonderful cats and kittens hoping to meet their new families. All of these sweet felines are with Friends of Rescue Animals and are looking for safe, loving indoor homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year, 8 months)

Young (about 1 year, 8 months) Gender: Male (neutered)

(neutered) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Location: Rowlett, TX

Theodore is a handsome brown boy with cute white paws and an easygoing nature. He was adopted as a kitten but later found wandering the streets until a kind person brought him to safety. He’s friendly, calm, and ready for a true forever home this time.

👉 Meet Theodore and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Ashey is a young kitty available through Friends of Rescue Animals. She may be at a local PetSmart, where you can meet and adopt her during store hours with help from the store team.

👉 Meet Ashey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Nickname: Donut

Donut Breed: Domestic Mediumhair (calico)

Domestic Mediumhair (calico) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Chimey-Weeme, also called Donut, is a beautiful calico girl with a sweet, loving personality. She adores people, likes to be wherever her humans are, and enjoys simple toys like strings and little balls. Curious and affectionate, she’ll happily keep you company while you work or relax.

👉 Meet Chimey-Weeme and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Didi is a young kitten available through Friends of Rescue Animals and may be at a PetSmart location. You can meet and adopt her during store hours.

👉 Meet Didi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Heather is a sweet baby kitten who can be met at a PetSmart partner store during normal hours. Store staff can help you with the adoption process.

👉 Meet Heather and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Mary is another adorable baby kitten in the Friends of Rescue Animals program. She’s available to meet at a PetSmart location during store hours.

👉 Meet Mary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (gray tabby)

Domestic Shorthair (gray tabby) Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Oliver is a thoughtful little gray tabby boy with a tiny brown spot on his pink nose. He likes to explore new places carefully, then dive into play once he feels safe. He checks in with his people with a meow and enjoys having a cozy “base camp” to return to.

👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (tabby)

Domestic Shorthair (tabby) Age: Baby (about 2.5 months)

Baby (about 2.5 months) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Olivia is a confident little tabby girl with a splash of orange on her forehead. She walks into new rooms like she belongs there and loves people most of all. She’ll happily curl up against you and thinks any hand that pets her is doing exactly the right thing.

👉 Meet Olivia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Pumpkin Spice Cake is a festively named baby kitten available through Friends of Rescue Animals, likely at a PetSmart partner store. You can meet her during store hours.

👉 Meet Pumpkin Spice Cake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Rawr is a young cat in the Friends of Rescue Animals program. She may be at a PetSmart location where you can visit her during regular store hours.

👉 Meet Rawr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Ruth is a baby kitten available through Friends of Rescue Animals and can be met at a PetSmart store during business hours.

👉 Meet Ruth and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Todd is a young male kitten in the Friends of Rescue Animals program, also available at a PetSmart partner location during store hours.

👉 Meet Todd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Don’t let the name fool you—Trouble is a baby kitten just looking for a loving home. She’s available through Friends of Rescue Animals and may be at a PetSmart store.

👉 Meet Trouble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Vanilla Chai is a sweetly named baby kitten in the Friends of Rescue Animals program, likely at a PetSmart partner store where you can meet her in person.

👉 Meet Vanilla Chai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

White Mocha is another cutely named baby kitten available through Friends of Rescue Animals and can be visited at a PetSmart location during store hours.

👉 Meet White Mocha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Friends of Rescue Animals

Currently at: PetSmart Wylie – 3340 FM 544 #800, Wylie, TX 75098

Sandy is a young cat currently available for adoption at PetSmart Wylie. You can meet her anytime during store hours, and the store associates can walk you through the adoption process.

👉 Meet Sandy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Friends of Rescue Animals cats at local PetSmart stores or through their online listings. Every adoption opens space for another animal in need.

For questions about any of these cats, you can email cats@frastx.org or contact Friends of Rescue Animals through their Adopt-a-Pet pages.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.