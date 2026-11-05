🍽️ Rowlett Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Leadership Roles

Rowlett’s food scene is busy and hiring, from fast-casual spots to healthcare dining. If you like leading teams, serving guests, or supporting residents, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchisee)

McDonald’s (independent franchisee) Location: Rowlett, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

Run a high-volume McDonald’s and lead a team of department and shift managers. This role is all about hitting goals, coaching your leaders, and keeping quality, service, and cleanliness standards high. Perks include paid vacation, tuition assistance, free meals, health insurance, flexible schedule, bonus program, and more.

Employer: TSG Restaurants / McAlister’s Deli

Location: Rowlett, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00 – $18.00 per hour

Perfect if you want to grow into restaurant management while still working hands-on with the team. You’ll run shifts front and back of house, watch labor and food costs, and make sure guests have a standout experience. Clean, no-grease, no-alcohol, no-late-nights environment, plus PTO, same-day pay, insurance options, 401(k) with match, free meals, and national discounts.

Employer: TSG Restaurants / McAlister’s Deli

Location: Rowlett, TX

Type: Internship / Assistant Manager level

Salary: $40,000 – $60,000 per year

Great next step if you already have at least one year of management experience and want full responsibility for hiring, training, and running shifts. Expect about 50 hours/week with a focus on genuine hospitality and operations. Strong benefits: monthly performance bonus (10–15% of base), PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, disability and life insurance, tuition help, pet insurance, free meals, and big retail/entertainment discounts.

Employer: Rowlett Health and Rehabilitation Center

Location: Rowlett, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.00 – $13.00 per hour

Good fit if you want steady work in a healthcare setting and like helping seniors. You’ll assist with meal prep and service, deliver meals to residents, and keep kitchen and dining areas clean while following dietary and safety rules. Includes health and dental insurance and paid time off.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.