undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rowena
🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Production Jobs in Rowena, SD
4 days ago
Rowena’s manufacturing scene is busy right now. Several plants are hiring for hands-on roles where you can learn on the job and grow your skills.
Production Associate – RG&T Solutions
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Rowena, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports daily production and keeps workflow organized. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, safety-minded, and like a clean, orderly work area.
Manufacturing Production Worker – Warker LLC
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Rowena, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on sanding, finishing, trimming, and packaging in a busy shop. You’ll run equipment, inspect parts, and help get products ready to ship.
CNC Machine Operator – Warker LLC
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Rowena, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run CNC machines to make precise parts, read blueprints, and use measuring tools. Great if you have mechanical aptitude; training may be available for the right entry-level candidate.
Manufacturing Production Worker – Bennetts Company
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Rowena, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll sand, finish, assemble, and package products while keeping your area clean and safe. Ideal if you like physical work and take pride in neat, accurate results.
Manufacturing Production Worker – AreOnePath
- Employer: AreOnePath
- Location: Rowena, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
General production role at a client site: assemble, sort, package, and label products. Good for dependable team players who don’t mind repetitive tasks.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.