Rowena’s manufacturing scene is busy right now. Several plants are hiring for hands-on roles where you can learn on the job and grow your skills.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Rowena, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports daily production and keeps workflow organized. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, safety-minded, and like a clean, orderly work area.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Rowena, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on sanding, finishing, trimming, and packaging in a busy shop. You’ll run equipment, inspect parts, and help get products ready to ship.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Rowena, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run CNC machines to make precise parts, read blueprints, and use measuring tools. Great if you have mechanical aptitude; training may be available for the right entry-level candidate.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Rowena, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll sand, finish, assemble, and package products while keeping your area clean and safe. Ideal if you like physical work and take pride in neat, accurate results.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Rowena, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General production role at a client site: assemble, sort, package, and label products. Good for dependable team players who don’t mind repetitive tasks.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.