undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📢 New vouchers and free recycling options in Routt County
📢 New ways to recycle in Routt County
Routt County hit some big recycling milestones this year, just in time for America Recycles Day on Nov. 15.
A new countywide voucher program now helps Routt County residents lower the cost of properly recycling electronics, household batteries, and fluorescent bulbs. The program is a partnership between Apex SHIFT Center, Routt County Environmental Health, Western Resilience Center, and LiftUp of Routt County.
Colorado also launched a new Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program. Through this, many Colorado households can now get no-cost residential recycling services for packaging and paper.
If you live in Steamboat Springs, you’re encouraged to:
- Contact your waste hauler to see if they participate in the EPR program, or
- Check the RecycleOn Colorado local directory for details on your recycling options.
Questions? You can reach Community Recycling Coordinator Alicia Archibald at 719-600-8664, or contact city communications staff at 970-871-8220 or 970-871-7031.
More Info: Milestones Celebrated on America Recycles Day • St...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.