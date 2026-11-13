📢 New ways to recycle in Routt County

Routt County hit some big recycling milestones this year, just in time for America Recycles Day on Nov. 15.

A new countywide voucher program now helps Routt County residents lower the cost of properly recycling electronics, household batteries, and fluorescent bulbs. The program is a partnership between Apex SHIFT Center, Routt County Environmental Health, Western Resilience Center, and LiftUp of Routt County.

Colorado also launched a new Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program. Through this, many Colorado households can now get no-cost residential recycling services for packaging and paper.

If you live in Steamboat Springs, you’re encouraged to:

Contact your waste hauler to see if they participate in the EPR program, or

to see if they participate in the EPR program, or Check the RecycleOn Colorado local directory for details on your recycling options.

Questions? You can reach Community Recycling Coordinator Alicia Archibald at 719-600-8664, or contact city communications staff at 970-871-8220 or 970-871-7031.