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Governments need community trust to get drone programs off the ground, experts say
By Kaitlyn Levinson,9 days ago
As state and local agencies launch drone programs across the U.S., gaining community acceptance and trust in the unmanned aerial systems should remain a top priority, officials said at a recent event. In Montgomery County, Maryland, about 30 miles northwest of Washington, D.C., its police department quickly discovered how important...