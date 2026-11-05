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Nonprofit pledges $11M to help states modernize benefits programs
By Chris Teale,5 days ago
A nonprofit announced late last month it had awarded $11 million to 11 artificial intelligence projects to help governments make it easier for residents to access benefits. The Center for Civic Futures, a program of Renaissance Philanthropy, said the money from the Public Benefit Innovation Fund comes as technology presents an opportunity for governments to rethink how public benefits are distributed, as well as rules around procurement and workforce structures.