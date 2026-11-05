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Arkansas accuses prediction market, online gaming platform of operating illegal gambling
By Andrew DeMillo,4 days ago
This story was originally published by the Arkansas Advocate. Arkansas filed lawsuits Wednesday against online prediction market Kalshi and an Australian company operating an online “sweepstakes casino,” accusing them of running illegal gambling operations. Attorney General Tim Griffin filed the lawsuits against Kalshi and VGW, an online gaming...