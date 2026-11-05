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Oregon missing unified data collection, complaint process for farmworkers, report says
By Shaanth Nanguneri,4 days ago
This article was originally published by Oregon Capital Chronicle. Oregon lacks a unified system to track data and handle complaints about working conditions from farmworkers who make up the backbone of the state’s multi-billion dollar agricultural industry, a new state report found. The 75-page report released last week by...