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Why ‘move fast and break things’ doesn't work for government AI
By Franklin Williams,3 days ago
Artificial intelligence is moving into government at remarkable speed. It can answer resident questions, help employees analyze data, automate routine work and free the people who serve their communities to focus on work requiring human judgment, expertise and connection. Done well, AI can help government deliver faster service, make better...