Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Route Fifty

    Soda tax revenues are falling in some cities. That can be a good and bad thing.

    By Kaitlyn Levinson,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ballots in two cities aim to keep soda taxes from falling flat
    Route Fifty19 days ago
    North Carolina OKs the use of student digital IDs to vote
    Route Fifty26 days ago
    Move over! Two map apps to notify drivers when state police are stopped ahead
    Route Fifty5 days ago
    Meet the 2024 Rising Stars
    Route Fifty19 days ago
    Philly residents with opioid addiction get medication from the ‘bupe bus’ — creating a path for treatment
    Route Fifty26 days ago
    Tax the sale of guns and ammo? Voters in this state are set to decide.
    Route Fifty13 days ago
    The IRS has made its free tax filing tool permanent. Now, these states want to take it a step further.
    Route Fifty19 days ago
    This state is shrinking the public-private pay gap for state workers
    Route Fifty4 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Why the election may slow plans to replace lead pipes
    Route Fifty23 days ago
    USPS issues could undermine mail-in ballots, letter warns
    Route Fifty21 days ago
    Florida’s new COVID-19 booster guidance is straight-up misinformation
    Route Fifty16 days ago
    States, tribes get $1.5 billion to fight the opioid epidemic
    Route Fifty12 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Prosecutors say New York City Mayor Eric Adams' corruption went global
    Route Fifty12 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Water system upgrades could require more than $1 trillion over next 20 years
    Route Fifty29 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Time to reset the transportation funding equation
    Route Fifty7 days ago
    Small water utilities cannot achieve PFAS cleanup on their own
    Route Fifty9 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Biden pledges federal help for states in the Southeast stricken by catastrophic storm
    Route Fifty9 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Six months later, what did cities learn from the solar eclipse? Plan, plan, plan.
    Route Fifty13 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Local 911 systems face a national emergency
    Route Fifty12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy